News |  03 May 2022 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Goafest 2022 Returns, bigger and better to celebrate the superpower within

MUMBAI: 15 years of Goafest is truly a special milestone anniversary. What makes it more special is that after a gap of two years, Goafest returns like never before! The annual celebration that has been a part of our lives for a decade and a half, was on pause like so many other things in life, due to the pandemic. Our endurance was tested, perseverance was questioned, leaving the entire industry challenged. For advertising and media businesses, our people are our most important asset and each one of us braved hard times. 

The pandemic brought forth the Superpower Within each one of us. When we thought we were down and out, we were compelled to dig deeper and find courage and resilience. Not just people, businesses discovered their own unbeatable spirit to survive and thrive, so did governments and countries. Now, it is time to acknowledge this power within each one of us that makes us unique, that enables us to face challenges with ease and helps us make the world a better place. It is time to celebrate The Superpower Within.

We are all set to bring in 28 highly accomplished, power-packed speakers, who will share valuable insights of their knowledge on content, creativity, strategies, stories and experiences from new-age media like OTT, Social Media, Gaming, Health & Wellness along with an attention to Policies and Regulations. 

We have iconic personalities from Indian Sports and Bollywood inspiring us with their achievements and stories of strength. The festival will focus on the superpower of Bharat and its growing digital reach, and on the rich startup ecosystem with Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh of SUGAR and Unicorn builder, Ankush Sachdeva. No growth can be achieved if personal well-being is ignored, and for that, we have the exceptional Rujuta Diwekar, nutritionist and influencer. 

We also get to see the creative vision of stalwarts like SS Rajamouli, Kash Sree and Menno Kluin amongst others. The story of perseverance from a graceful actress like Madhuri Dixit along with stories from the fearless Kiran Bedi, the indomitable PV Sindhu, the courageous Mithali Raj and the man with the unwavering faith to win, Kapil Dev! In addition to this, leaders like Sam Glassenberg - Founder & CEO Level Ex, Rohit Kumar Singh - Secretary (CA) - Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food Distribution, Gowthaman Ragothaman-CEO, Aqilliz & Co-Founder, Web3 Marketing Association , Sandeep Bhushan from Meta also share their invaluable insights. 

Our 9 empowering Knowledge Masterclasses this year include topics like ‘The Power of Camera Marketing’, Creative workshops by FCB Ulka, Snapchat, Publicis Groupe and many more interesting workshops from Meta, Sharechat, and Google.

It doesn’t end there! To keep the party going, we have blockbuster entertainers like Sukhbir and Shilpa Rao performing at the event.

Link to the agenda: https://www.goafest.com/goafest2022/event-schedule.php

