Dhvani Bhanushali turns Super Girl with Hitz Music's new single 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: One of India’s popular pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali, releases her new single Dynamite today on Hitz Music. High on beats dance track, the song promises to bring something fresh and new to the table both in terms of music and visuals.

The colourful music video directed by Collin D'Cunha set in the scenic state of Punjab features Dhvani as a modern-day Punjabi kudi who knows every girl is equal to a boy and that comes across through the powerful lyrics of the song as well. Penned by Kunwar Juneja and composed by Gourov Dasgupta, ‘Dynamite’ will also treat fans to Dhvani rapping for the first time with swag.

Choreographed by Rajit Dev, the beats of the song will definitely ensure every viewer dances along with Dhvani to its tunes. The idea for the video was born from the thought ‘What if a regular Punjabi girl gets superpowers?’ The video is an explosion of colour and a true celebration of the sights and sounds of Punjab and the triumph of an ordinary girl.

Says singer Dhvani Bhanushali, "Dynamite for me was a blast to work on. Punjab has a beautiful vibe and I love the energy the people have there. Dynamite is desi to the core. From the song composition by Gourov to the words to the visuals by Collin, I think we’ve really created a world of our beautiful culture with a message which is so important for every girl as each one of us is a Dynamite."

Says Vinod Bhanushali, “The song is catchy, modern as well as empowering. Dynamite’s music and lyrics will connect easily with today’s girls. Apart from the audio, the music video is something new and shows Dhvani in a never-seen-before look.”

Says director Collin D'Cunha, “In this music video, we’ve captured Dhvani’s personality and free spirit – It reflects her character’s innocence but modernity and confidence. We’ve traditionally had male superheroes but with Dynamite, we now have a female superhero and a super cool one at that.”

Dynamite is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.