For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 May 2022 11:40 |  By RnMTeam

All is Allowed releases "Just Keep Walking", EP moves between the sabbatical stoner and alternative metal

MUMBAI: The band All is Allowed released a new EP "Just Keep Walking" on all streaming platforms by Electric Funeral Records. The album has 4 tracks that bring nuances of southern rock, metal and alternative rock. The material was produced by the band and Miguel "Rambo", and recorded at Estúdio Casa 39, São Paulo/Brazil.

All is Allowed is a band that moves between the seventies sound of sabbatical stoner and the alternative nineties grunge and in this way transmitting in their music influences from Black Sabbath to Alice in Chains, Mother Love Bone, Tool and some things from both the 70s and from the 90's. The band's name is nothing more than the message of free will where you will reap what you sow, the law of Karma, of vibration

Formed by Frank Santos (Vocals), Juhanni Perondi (Bass), Rudah Latáro (Guitar/Backing vocals) and Guto Aielo (Drums), the band had its first meeting in March 2019 and from the first rehearsal it was clear that the compositions would be based on the influences of each member and for this reason the final product is a blend of all their idols.

Tags
Rambo Brazil Miguel Songs music
Related news
News | 03 May 2022

The clock has struck #GinOClock: ‘Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition’ brings country’s biggest gin celebration to Mumbai

MUMBAI: The ‘Gin Explorers Club - Space City Edition is all set to come to the city of Mumbai this summer!

read more
News | 02 May 2022

It was never about fame but about purpose and passion, even when the odds are against you.

MUMBAI: It was in 2012, at the Miss India Finale party. He was standing next to the dance floor,leaning on the bar, with Mark, his long-timemanager. Decked in dazzle from head to toe, he looked like a prince.My partner and I Were Strugglers desperate to make contacts in showbiz.

read more
News | 02 May 2022

Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all new song, ‘Dhokebaaz’.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Audio production sector reaction to UK Broadcasting White Paper and Radio and Audio Review response

MUMBAI: AudioUK, the trade association for independent audio production companies in the UK, today commented on the UK Government’s White Paper on Broadcasting ‘Up Next’ and the accompanying Government Response to the Radio & Audio Review. Chloe Straw, Managing Director, said:

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Music Europe Day is back with its third edition with Denise Chaila, Emma Peters, Joan Thiele, FO SHO and many more

MUMBAI: Music Europe Day is back for its 3rd edition on 9th May 2022, featuring 15 up and coming artists from 15 European countries. Powered by Europavox the unique event will include live performances in special cultural places all over Europe plus intimate interviews from the artists.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
Producer & Director Prerna V Arora, Producer Salman M Shaikh, Actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa were spotted together for the muhurat and the first shoot of their upcoming music single

MUMBAI: The stunning actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa along with Producer & Director Prerna V Arora and Producer Salman M Shaikh were...read more

2
Goafest 2022 Returns, bigger and better to celebrate the superpower within

MUMBAI: 15 years of Goafest is truly a special milestone anniversary. What makes it more special is that after a gap of two years, Goafest returns...read more

3
All is Allowed releases "Just Keep Walking", EP moves between the sabbatical stoner and alternative metal

MUMBAI: The band All is Allowed released a new EP "Just Keep Walking" on all streaming platforms by Electric Funeral Records. The album has 4 tracks...read more

4
Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL...read more

5
It was never about fame but about purpose and passion, even when the odds are against you.

MUMBAI: It was in 2012, at the Miss India Finale party. He was standing next to the dance floor,leaning on the bar, with Mark, his long-timemanager....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games