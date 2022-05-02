For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 May 2022 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Rego B gives a special touch to Labrinth’s Iconic song "Jealous"

MUMBAI: Already lauded by audiences all over the world for his recent hit song 'Kal Chutti Hai’, we saw the Global Superstar Rego B surprise us each week by performing songs from his Grandfather Bappi Lahiri's list in his own distinct way. This time, he went above and beyond to surprise us by performing a new version of Labrinth's "Jealous."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgHl9Kx0s6I

“Jealous” is a song by English electronic musician Labrinth. The song was written with Josh Kear and Natalie Hemby and released in 2014. Gustave Rudman composed the track, which was produced by Labrinth. This "heart-breaking ballad" song is dedicated to one of Labrinth's parents, who abandoned the family when he was four years old. In the song, Labrinth explains, 'A lot of people have been through that experience. It’s kind of written from the perspective of how my family felt at the time, but I wanted to write it so anyone could dig into the song and relate to it to their own situation.’

Rego B was born with music in his veins, and he exudes the same style and vigour as his grandfather at his prime. With this attempt at reproducing a song that has been stuck to the brain of more than two generations, Rego-B has demonstrated not only remarkable singing talent, but also sensitivity and awareness of soulful music.

Speaking about this new youtube video Rego-B said, “I’m a huge fan of International songs. ‘Jealous’ is a very touching song and I have been wanting to attempt this song since a long time. Now that I have finally sung it, I hope everyone likes it.”

Tags
Rego B Labrinth song Jealous
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2022

Carnival Motion Pictures starring Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma has released its title song for the audiences to relish!

MUMBAI: Carnival Motion Pictures recently announced the much awaited ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ trailer starring Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma. And, they have now unveiled its first song - the title song - to give an anticipating wait for the film to the audiences.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2022

India's #1 Rapper-Singer-Music Producer & Performer, Badshah makes his International Debut along with Global superstar, J Balvin and Tainy for their song -VOODOO

MUMBAI: A big moment for the Indian Music Industry as Badshah transcends boundaries by taking Indian Sounds to Global Audiences. Voodoo is all set to become a worldwide anthem!

read more
Asees Kaur
News | 18 Apr 2022

Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brother new Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ is a must watch on Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ on Hyundai Spotlight.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2022

Rego B honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards (BANA 2022)

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri’s grandson- Rego B was honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards (BANA 2022) by International Human Rights Council for 'Outstanding Album of Bachcha Party'.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2022

Qaran and Illeana D'Cruz new song 'Ooo Ooo' is out now

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music launched a month ago is on a roll, bringing listeners one chart-topping track after the next. In the latest offering from the music label, Vinod Bhanushali brings actress Ileana D’Cruz and singer-composer Qaran together for a groovy dance track ‘Ooo Ooo’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rego B gives a special touch to Labrinth’s Iconic song "Jealous"

MUMBAI: Already lauded by audiences all over the world for his recent hit song 'Kal Chutti Hai’, we saw the Global Superstar Rego B surprise us each...read more

2
Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL...read more

3
Legendary Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan's album 'Adab Punjabi' is trending as the #1 album on iTunes India!

MUMBAI: Loved legendary Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has once again captivated his fans with his album called 'Adab Punjabi,' which is trending at the...read more

4
It was never about fame but about purpose and passion, even when the odds are against you.

MUMBAI: It was in 2012, at the Miss India Finale party. He was standing next to the dance floor,leaning on the bar, with Mark, his long-timemanager....read more

5
Giorgia Andriani and Singer Kanika Kapoor groove themselves to the tunes of Buhe Bariyan - Check out the video now

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has been one of the most talked celebs of the tinsel town because of her looks and her scintillating personality. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games