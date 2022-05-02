For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 May 2022 18:35

Producer & Director Prerna V Arora, Producer Salman M Shaikh, Actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa were spotted together for the muhurat and the first shoot of their upcoming music single

MUMBAI: The stunning actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa along with Producer & Director Prerna V Arora and Producer Salman M Shaikh were spotted at the suburb studio in Goregaon on 21 April, Thursday. Their presence was for the muhurat of the upcoming music single called ‘Ruk,’ where they also initiated the shoot with a positive aura.

The upcoming project ‘Ruk’ is produced by Prerna V Arora and Salman M Shaikh of BayFilms. Actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa will be featured together. Karanvir Bohra will also be featured as a surprise in the song. The song will be directed by none other than Director Prerna V Arora. DOP is Shakil Khan. The music single is co–produced by Archana S and Sattyajit Gazmer.

Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

