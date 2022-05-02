Producer & Director Prerna V Arora, Producer Salman M Shaikh, Actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa were spotted together for the muhurat and the first shoot of their upcoming music single

MUMBAI: The stunning actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa along with Producer & Director Prerna V Arora and Producer Salman M Shaikh were spotted at the suburb studio in Goregaon on 21 April, Thursday. Their presence was for the muhurat of the upcoming music single called ‘Ruk,’ where they also initiated the shoot with a positive aura.

The upcoming project ‘Ruk’ is produced by Prerna V Arora and Salman M Shaikh of BayFilms. Actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa will be featured together. Karanvir Bohra will also be featured as a surprise in the song. The song will be directed by none other than Director Prerna V Arora. DOP is Shakil Khan. The music single is co–produced by Archana S and Sattyajit Gazmer.