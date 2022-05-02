Legendary Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan's album 'Adab Punjabi' is trending as the #1 album on iTunes India!

MUMBAI: Loved legendary Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has once again captivated his fans with his album called 'Adab Punjabi,' which is trending at the top in iTunes India. It is a feat as Babbu Maan's songs have left international singers such as Adele and others behind. It is a proud feeling for Indian music and makes us Indians proud and grateful for the same.
While trending at #1, his other songs such as Pyaas, Ohi Chaan Ohi Rataan, Mera Gham, Tu Meri Miss India, Hashar, IK C Pagal and Talaash are also trending in the following order after the album.
Babbu Maan isn't just trending at #1 in India but also in Australia, Canada, Malta, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Portugal and UAE. He is trending at #2 in Oman, #3 in Italy, #4 in the United Kingdom, #7 in Ireland, Malaysia and Sweden, #15 in Austria, #31 in Spain, #67 in the United States of America, #70 in France and #83 in Germany! The charts go to show just how much Babbu Maan is loved by Punjabis all around the world.
Babbu maan is best known for his songs such as Mitran Di Chatri, mitran Nu Shounk Hathiyaran Da, Saun Di Jhadi, Pagal Shayar and many more. He recently came out a new song called Bhari Mehfil which was released on Meri Tunes YouTube channel. He is always striving to give his fans crème de la crème of Punjabi music and making them fall in love.
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Loved legendary Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has once again captivated his fans with his album called 'Adab Punjabi,' which is trending at the...read more
MUMBAI: The stunning actress Rimmi Sen and actor Rohan Mehraa along with Producer & Director Prerna V Arora and Producer Salman M Shaikh were...read more
MUMBAI: Already lauded by audiences all over the world for his recent hit song 'Kal Chutti Hai’, we saw the Global Superstar Rego B surprise us each...read more
MUMBAI: It was in 2012, at the Miss India Finale party. He was standing next to the dance floor,leaning on the bar, with Mark, his long-timemanager....read more
MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL...read more