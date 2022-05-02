Giorgia Andriani and Singer Kanika Kapoor groove themselves to the tunes of Buhe Bariyan - Check out the video now

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has been one of the most talked celebs of the tinsel town because of her looks and her scintillating personality. The actress, who is very active on her social media never fails to share a glimpse of her day-to-day life activities along with that never fails to hoops over the trending tunes.

Giorgia recently took to her social media and dropped a video of herself as she grooved herself over the tunes of Buhe Bariyan along with baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor. The video looks very pleasing to our eyes as the duo grooves over the beats and performs the hook step.

Giorgia opted for a bottle green cord-set suit, which had a cropped shirt full-sleeved shirt paired with a draped dhooti that flaunted her toned physique, with tresses left open in straight and subtle makeup, for the accessories Giorgia opted for small hoop oxidized earrings. She rounded off her entire look with a pair of juttis and completed her desi look. Kanika and Giorgia together looked very remarkable to our eyes.

We can't wait to see more content like this from our talented actresses, Check out the video now!

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani was recently seen in the song "Little Star" opposite Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz Badshah. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut this year in "Welcome to Bajrangpur" starring Shreyas Talpade. The actress will also feature in a music video, the specifics of which will be disclosed soon.