For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Apr 2022 17:15 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Founder-CEO, Picturetime Sushil Chaudhary and composer Joi Barua brought Ladakh International Music Festival alive with the Indian Army

MUMBAI: Picturetime join forces with the Indian Army for the 1st Ladakh International Music Festival at Leh and Ladakh from April 30 to May 2 will be held at Leh's Sonam Wangchuk Stadium.

The mega rock band fest will be a four-day event starting by bringing local Ladakhi music bands an opportunity to play with national bands. And the Indian Army is setting an example to justify unity in diversity by not just being the perfect host but also provide a musical piece at Rezang La to enforce ethos of our defence forces, it is an honor and proud moment for them to be a part of new original musical dedicated to our braves from Rezang La.

Bands like Indian Ocean, Parashara, the Joi Barua & his Band and Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland, EDM DJ Ali Burrni and DJ Anna Radko are some of the names that will enthrall the audience at the festival.

It so happened that during a film festival in Arunachal Pradesh, Founder & CEO, Picturetime Sushil Chaudhary and composer-singer Joi Barua came up with the idea of doing a rock music festival with the Indian Army. Their intentions and plans had so much substance that in no time they went into action mode, which was planned in just 30 days.

Excited about the festival, Sushil shared, “After getting back from Arunachal Pradesh, I happened to speak to Major General Kaushik (Chief of Staff, Fire & Fury Corps), he had been thinking and contemplating of doing a music festival as well, so Joi & I immediately went to Ladakh, did the site Recce, brainstormed and that’s how the festival took shape”.

“We are emotional and involved”, said Joi. The singer lives in Mumbai and has a heart of Northeast so his performance is going to be loud and magical. “Picturetime and the army are planning something so big, a lot of importance and respect are given to the culture”.

When the Co-commander and Major General Kaushik told Sushil that Rezang La is missing a story telling for Indians, they thought while conducting the music festival, they will also involve local Ladakhi music bands. The composer created a new Rezang La anthem and will mentor Ladakhi band where they will play on a big platform. “People of Ladakh haven’t seen anything as such, though they are talented as any other states, Ladakhi needs platforms to perform and showcase their talents. We hope that the festival will be bigger than the Hornbill festival of Nagaland. We will mould them professionally and then hand them over to the Ladakh administration”, exclaimed the founder of Picturetime.

Renowned music composer Joi Barua and his band will be performing this new anthem with Picturetime in metaverse / VR format  for the Rezang La memorial.  GOC-in-C Northern command and LG, UT Ladakh will likely grace the event and also launch the Rezangla Anthem. The anthem will also soon be tele cast abroad on a few leading channels. “When I got to know the history of Rezang La, the bravery story helped me compose the anthem. I wanted to value the soldiers at the border”, expressed Joi.

Picturetime’s main focus is to set up screens, currently they have two screens in Ladakh but are planning to set 5 more screens in different locations before July.

 

Tags
composer Singer Joi Barua Picturetime Sushil Chaudhary Ladakh International Music Festival Indian Army Hornbill Festival
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2022

Ferry Corsten awarded Officer In The Order Of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal Family

MUMBAI: Electronic pioneer Ferry Corsten has been honoured by the Dutch Royal family for his outstanding contribution to the country’s music economy, both at home and internationally.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2022

Heart-throb Punjabi Singer Shipra Goyal was gifted with a sketch by her fan in a live show

MUMBAI: The beautiful heart-throb Punjabi singer Shipra Goyal was mesmerized by her fan, who gifted her a sketch portrait of herself, expressing the admiration he holds towards her. This occurred recently when she visited Punjab for a live show.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2022

Photofit Music celebrates one year of ‘Jatt Yamla’ featuring Manish Goplani and Saba Khan - a song of Classic Punjabi romance

MUMBAI: Releasing a series of music albums in various genres Photofit Music has made a remarkable mark in the music industry, leaning towards a Few music albums that manage to leave indelible footprints on the sands of time.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2022

Bollywood actor Dipessh Kashyap becomes singer with Vinod Bhanusali's new music video Tumhe...Khoke

MUMBAI: Actor Dipessh Kashyap is all set to add another feather in his cap. After featuring in popular music video Baashinda, Dipessh is now making his debut as a singer in Vinod Bhanusali's Tumhe... Khoke. The actor is also featuring in the music video alongside Ashi Singh and Mohak Manghnani.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2022

First of its kind music extravaganza, LADAKH INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL, to bring together Indian Army, rock bands and local music talent

MUMBAI: After taking movies to the remotest corners of the country, Picturetime is now set to make the mountains sing. In collaboration with the Indian Army, Picturetime is hosting the maiden Ladakh International Music Festival at Leh and Ladakh in May first week.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
4x GRAMMY-Award winner PJ Morton releases highly-anticipated album 'Watch The Sun'

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton releases his biggest and best album to date 'Watch The Sun' out now on his own Morton Records. All 11...read more

2
Javed Ali's romantic single 'Pehli Baar' produced by T-Series is out now!

MUMBAI: Known for his soulful voice that gave us many chartbusters, Javed Ali is now out with his latest single ‘Pehli Baar’ produced by T-Series....read more

3
Carnival Motion Pictures starring Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma has released its title song for the audiences to relish!

MUMBAI: Carnival Motion Pictures recently announced the much awaited ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ trailer starring Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma. And, they...read more

4
After acclaimed Casanova Acoustic with Tiger Shroff Singer, Raveena Mehta releases new R&B love ballad 'Tere Liye', first independent release

MUMBAI: After her power-packed performance in Tiger Shroff’s Casanova Acoustic version last year, independent artist Raveena Mehta is back with yet...read more

5
Indulge in the “King of fruits” this summer at R CITY mall's exciting 'Mango Flea'

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations, R CITY mall, is bringing its patrons excitement by the bounds this summer with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games