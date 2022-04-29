Le3 bLACK cuts through the noise with powerful new EP 'INFINITY X'

MUMBAI: 'INFINITY X' is the second instalment to Le3 bLACK's EP series. Having been influenced by Disclosure, The Prodigy and the UK Bass & Rave scene on this on project, Le3 crafts an EP that showcases his versatility as well as his uniqueness. Le3's music continues to revolve around Hip-Hop, Electronic and RnB elements but this time he infuses his own unique twists to the genres. 'INFINITY X' is executively produced by Le3, with Kmado contributing his production skills on one track. The EP lands with features from Nova, Dexter Black, Kmado and Gxbby (Le3's creative partner). Their contributions help to encapsulate the sounds signature to Le3's discography, adding great value to the tracks through their vocals, production and songwriting.
"I tried to find an equal amount of textures and inspirations that could help me out when I made the project. The creative process was intriguing but somewhat challenging; I went through a phase of finding myself but keeping it genuine to the sounds I've created before. I took inspiration from the origins of the mental state. So psychosis, paranoia and anxiety; which I got diagnosed with in 2019, and the trials and tribulations of dealing with such emotions and feelings."
- Le3 bLACK
