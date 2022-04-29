For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Apr 2022

Indulge in the “King of fruits” this summer at R CITY mall's exciting 'Mango Flea'

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s most iconic shopping and entertainment destinations, R CITY mall, is bringing its patrons excitement by the bounds this summer with its ‘Mango Flea’ in association with iLeaf. The flea spans three days from 29th April to 1st May 2022 from 3 PM to 10 PM, and offers a variety of mango stalls alongside oodles of goodies, fun activities and entertaining performances!

Organised in R CITY’s spacious 24,000 sq ft courtyard, the ‘Mango Flea’ houses around 30-40 stalls and live counters. A finger-licking combo of mangoes has been laid out directly by farmers from across various Konkan regions in these stalls. Not only that but the ‘Mango Cafe’ also offers visitors a lip-smacking menu curated specially for the flea! In addition to this, diverse stalls have been dedicated to tarot card reading and selling mango confectionary products and homemade edibles like snacks and pickles. It also includes a wide range of organic products like honey, herbs, saffron, juices, cookies, soaps and even organic dairy products. Besides this, artificial jewellery, women’s clothing, and handmade items like scented sticks, candles and wooden toys, amongst other things, will also be available to purchase.

That’s not all; the mall has also organised interesting activities like a Warli painting workshop as well as an Art & Craft workshop for both kids and adults. Moreover, the fest will also see live music and entertainment performances throughout the day, including Justh, an indie musician and Tarpa dance, which is a tribal folk-dance art that will be performed by artists coming all the way from Palghar district.

With colourful decor of empty mango crates, unique and interactive selfie booths/photo-ops, and good food and music, R CITY’s courtyard will be a melting pot of art and culture, exuding the perfect summer vibe! Furthermore, the mall has evolved into a prime hangout spot and a holistic leisure destination home to 9+ entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines to choose from, premium international brands, plush interiors, and more. R CITY takes particular care to follow all the safety and sanitation norms and has a fully vaccinated staff to ensure a safe yet extraordinary experience for its visitors.

Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

