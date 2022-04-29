For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Apr 2022 14:12

Indie fave Phum Viphurit & TikTok Whizz Thomas Ng collaborate on "Pills"

MUMBAI: Thai indie favourite Phum Viphurit has partnered with emerging R&B artist Thomas Ng on a brand new single, "Pills". The intimate and vulnerable track is taken from 'asiatic.wav volume. 1', an upcoming EP from Warner Music Asia’s regional label Asiatic Records, out 13 May. The first of three installations,'asiatic.wav volume. 1' spans across different genres and themes and is shaping up to be the destination for the finest selection of new music by exciting up-and-coming Asian artists. Fans can listen to "Pills" here: asiaticwav.lnk.to/Pills

"I grew up really close to someone who I knew relied on medication to help with them. I wrote this song thinking of them hoping they’ll get better and letting them know they’re not alone on this," explains Thomas about "Pills". "This song means the world to me. I wrote this song to help one person in mind but I hope this song can help people everywhere."

On the collaboration, Phum recounts, "'Pills' is one of those tracks that instant tugs at the heart strings upon the first few lines of listening. I heard a lot of potential ideas to add to the composition and had a great time working with Thomas & co to execute them. Go give it a listen!"

Thomas Ng is an artist in the R&B scene currently creating music out of Boston, USA. He has found recent fame through TikTok being duetted by well known artists such as Lizzo and having worked with big Asian-led creatives Wong Fu Productions. Thomas has already released a number of self-produced and written singles on all platforms, including his debut EP '3am' co-produced by Joe Bae, and viral TikTok hit "One Last Dance (feat. Milky Day)". On his inspirations behind making music, Thomas says, “We all know how complex emotions feel but there’s no perfect way to describe that to someone else. My goal is to create music inspired by my own personal experiences for others to relate to and to find a connection.”

Phum Viphurit is a singer-songwriter based in Bangkok, Thailand. He writes charmingly and irresistibly inviting music—his interpretation of alternative indie-pop soars with buoyant melodies and comfortably familiar themes of finding your own voice and exploring your place in the world. Phum gained international recognition in 2018 from his dance floor-filler single, “Lover Boy”, and sleeper hit, “Long Gone”, in 2017. His first studio album, 'Manchild', navigates coming-of-age discoveries of self-identity, first love, desire, passion, and building his dreams. One of Phum's latest singles, “Hello, Anxiety” , has garnered over 50 million streams across all platforms, and his audience continues to grow worldwide.

TikTok Thailand R&B
