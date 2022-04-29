Ferry Corsten awarded Officer In The Order Of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal Family

MUMBAI: Electronic pioneer Ferry Corsten has been honoured by the Dutch Royal family for his outstanding contribution to the country’s music economy, both at home and internationally. Peter Oskam, the mayor of Capelle aan den IJssel, on behalf of King Willem-Alexander, appointed Ferry Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau during a surprise ceremony in the city.
“I was not expecting this at all. I’m still a little in shock. To keep me off the scent of this award, my wife Lia told me we would view a venue to redo our wedding vows. So, you can imagine my surprise. When I discovered I was being appointed Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal family no less!”. It was also touching to hear that it was my father was the one that initiated this and received many letters from various people in the industry supporting this.
On stage, Ferry, visibly stunned, said, “I can’t put into words how much of an honour being presented with this award is for me. As a passionately proud Dutch native and as an artist who has just wanted to share all the beautiful sides of dance music with the world since day one. To be recognised by the Dutch Royal family means so much. Thank you”
The Order of Orange-Nassau is a civil and military Dutch order of chivalry founded on 4 April 1892 by the Queen regent Emma. Individuals appointed as Officers have generally rendered outstanding service of national or even international importance and deserve appreciation and recognition. The order is comparable with the Order of the British Empire in the UK.
