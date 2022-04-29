For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Apr 2022 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Ferry Corsten awarded Officer In The Order Of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal Family

MUMBAI: Electronic pioneer Ferry Corsten has been honoured by the Dutch Royal family for his outstanding contribution to the country’s music economy, both at home and internationally. Peter Oskam, the mayor of Capelle aan den IJssel, on behalf of King Willem-Alexander, appointed Ferry Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau during a surprise ceremony in the city.

“I was not expecting this at all. I’m still a little in shock. To keep me off the scent of this award, my wife Lia told me we would view a venue to redo our wedding vows. So, you can imagine my surprise. When I discovered I was being appointed Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal family no less!”. It was also touching to hear that it was my father was the one that initiated this and received many letters from various people in the industry supporting this.

On stage, Ferry, visibly stunned, said, “I can’t put into words how much of an honour being presented with this award is for me. As a passionately proud Dutch native and as an artist who has just wanted to share all the beautiful sides of dance music with the world since day one. To be recognised by the Dutch Royal family means so much. Thank you”

The Order of Orange-Nassau is a civil and military Dutch order of chivalry founded on 4 April 1892 by the Queen regent Emma. Individuals appointed as Officers have generally rendered outstanding service of national or even international importance and deserve appreciation and recognition. The order is comparable with the Order of the British Empire in the UK.

Tags
Ferry Corsten Singer music
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2022

Audio production sector reaction to UK Broadcasting White Paper and Radio and Audio Review response

MUMBAI: AudioUK, the trade association for independent audio production companies in the UK, today commented on the UK Government’s White Paper on Broadcasting ‘Up Next’ and the accompanying Government Response to the Radio & Audio Review. Chloe Straw, Managing Director, said:

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Music Europe Day is back with its third edition with Denise Chaila, Emma Peters, Joan Thiele, FO SHO and many more

MUMBAI: Music Europe Day is back for its 3rd edition on 9th May 2022, featuring 15 up and coming artists from 15 European countries. Powered by Europavox the unique event will include live performances in special cultural places all over Europe plus intimate interviews from the artists.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Le3 bLACK cuts through the noise with powerful new EP 'INFINITY X'

MUMBAI: 'INFINITY X' is the second instalment to Le3 bLACK's EP series. Having been influenced by Disclosure, The Prodigy and the UK Bass & Rave scene on this on project, Le3 crafts an EP that showcases his versatility as well as his uniqueness.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

4x GRAMMY-Award winner PJ Morton releases highly-anticipated album 'Watch The Sun'

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton releases his biggest and best album to date 'Watch The Sun' out now on his own Morton Records.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all new song, ‘Dhokebaaz’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
Javed Ali's romantic single 'Pehli Baar' produced by T-Series is out now!

MUMBAI: Known for his soulful voice that gave us many chartbusters, Javed Ali is now out with his latest single ‘Pehli Baar’ produced by T-Series....read more

2
Music Europe Day is back with its third edition with Denise Chaila, Emma Peters, Joan Thiele, FO SHO and many more

MUMBAI: Music Europe Day is back for its 3rd edition on 9th May 2022, featuring 15 up and coming artists from 15 European countries. Powered by...read more

3
Audio production sector reaction to UK Broadcasting White Paper and Radio and Audio Review response

MUMBAI: AudioUK, the trade association for independent audio production companies in the UK, today commented on the UK Government’s White Paper on...read more

4
Indie fave Phum Viphurit & TikTok Whizz Thomas Ng collaborate on "Pills"

MUMBAI: Thai indie favourite Phum Viphurit has partnered with emerging R&B artist Thomas Ng on a brand new single, "Pills". The intimate and...read more

5
Badshah’s Discovery Reet Talwar to Release Her First Single, "Main Kaise Kahoon" With Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India collaborates with young and talented musician Reet Talwar as part of its ongoing efforts to present Indian voices to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games