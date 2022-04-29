For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Apr 2022 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah’s Discovery Reet Talwar to Release Her First Single, "Main Kaise Kahoon" With Warner Music India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India collaborates with young and talented musician Reet Talwar as part of its ongoing efforts to present Indian voices to the rest of the world. She will be lending her silken voice to the song "Main Kaise Kahoon", which brings back the 70’s disco era. Touted as India’s Nazia Hassan, she is probably the only artist in her generation to possess both an eclectic range and a quiet sensuality in her voice. Reet hails from Delhi and brings an unconventional, international flavour to her music, which is currently rare in the Indian music industry.

Reet was discovered by India’s current music sensation and rapper, Badshaah. Her single ‘Awaara’, along with Badshah, gave her a breakthrough debut in the music industry. Reet's renditions of songs in her unconventional mellifluous voice, amalgamated with her style and oozing panache on her social media account, had caught Badshah’s attention and led to her first break. The single, "Awaara," has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

Reet, who is extremely excited about her next big step, the coveted collaboration with Warner Music India, shared, "

For me it was a very different experience since it was written on the spot (by Badshah). This song will always be very close to my heart since it's something very different that i've attempt & i absolutely love the 70s/80s era vibe it has. I loved working with the great team of Warner Music India & can't wait to work together more in future."

Reet Talwar has emerged as one of the youngest and most promising unconventional artists of this generation. Beyond her unique voice, she is also popular for her fashion sense, lifestyle, and outlook in general, which is vastly different from what is usually seen in the industry. India is increasingly becoming a territory of global importance for the worldwide music industry. Reet truly stands out as an artist who can represent India on the global stage.

Warner Music India debuted last year and has been steadily building a formidable roster of established and emerging artists. It has also built strategic alliances with prominent labels such as Tips, Sky Digital, and Ziiki Media.

Tags
Warner Music India Badshaah Nazia Hassan music
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2022

Audio production sector reaction to UK Broadcasting White Paper and Radio and Audio Review response

MUMBAI: AudioUK, the trade association for independent audio production companies in the UK, today commented on the UK Government’s White Paper on Broadcasting ‘Up Next’ and the accompanying Government Response to the Radio & Audio Review. Chloe Straw, Managing Director, said:

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Music Europe Day is back with its third edition with Denise Chaila, Emma Peters, Joan Thiele, FO SHO and many more

MUMBAI: Music Europe Day is back for its 3rd edition on 9th May 2022, featuring 15 up and coming artists from 15 European countries. Powered by Europavox the unique event will include live performances in special cultural places all over Europe plus intimate interviews from the artists.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Ferry Corsten awarded Officer In The Order Of Oranje-Nassau by the Dutch Royal Family

MUMBAI: Electronic pioneer Ferry Corsten has been honoured by the Dutch Royal family for his outstanding contribution to the country’s music economy, both at home and internationally.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

Le3 bLACK cuts through the noise with powerful new EP 'INFINITY X'

MUMBAI: 'INFINITY X' is the second instalment to Le3 bLACK's EP series. Having been influenced by Disclosure, The Prodigy and the UK Bass & Rave scene on this on project, Le3 crafts an EP that showcases his versatility as well as his uniqueness.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2022

4x GRAMMY-Award winner PJ Morton releases highly-anticipated album 'Watch The Sun'

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton releases his biggest and best album to date 'Watch The Sun' out now on his own Morton Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

top# 5 articles

1
Javed Ali's romantic single 'Pehli Baar' produced by T-Series is out now!

MUMBAI: Known for his soulful voice that gave us many chartbusters, Javed Ali is now out with his latest single ‘Pehli Baar’ produced by T-Series....read more

2
Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL...read more

3
4x GRAMMY-Award winner PJ Morton releases highly-anticipated album 'Watch The Sun'

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton releases his biggest and best album to date 'Watch The Sun' out now on his own Morton Records. All 11...read more

4
Indie fave Phum Viphurit & TikTok Whizz Thomas Ng collaborate on "Pills"

MUMBAI: Thai indie favourite Phum Viphurit has partnered with emerging R&B artist Thomas Ng on a brand new single, "Pills". The intimate and...read more

5
Le3 bLACK cuts through the noise with powerful new EP 'INFINITY X'

MUMBAI: 'INFINITY X' is the second instalment to Le3 bLACK's EP series. Having been influenced by Disclosure, The Prodigy and the UK Bass & Rave...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games