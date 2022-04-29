4x GRAMMY-Award winner PJ Morton releases highly-anticipated album 'Watch The Sun'

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton releases his biggest and best album to date 'Watch The Sun' out now on his own Morton Records. All 11 tracks were written and produced by the multi GRAMMY-winning, New Orleans-born soul artist, marking the next chapter in a remarkable career that continues to bridge styles, traditions and generations. “Morton’s smooth, soulful funk amalgamates with every style from reggae to Afrobeats,” raves Essence. “Resulting in a more versatile musical offering than we’ve seen yet from the artist - even as he covers the gamut of life experiences from romance to the everyday keeping on.”

Alongside special appearances from Stevie Wonder & Nas, Alex Isley & Jill Scott, JoJo & Mr. Talkbox, Chronixx, El DeBarge, Wale and other friends, collaborators and idols, PJ Morton dives deeper inward to confront the true challenges and changes he never thought he would sing about. "I'm being more honest, more authentic, more open than I've been in the past,” he says.

PJ Morton - "Be Like Water (feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas)" [Official Music Video]

After the most unbelievably active years of his career, the pandemic forced PJ Morton to slow down and take a step back. He spent time with his family that he otherwise couldn't have, and when he started to pivot back to writing music, his computer crashed and he lost all of his latest work. When inspiration began to hit, and his drive to return to the studio became too strong to ignore, he took it as a sign to make sure whatever he was about to say was deliberate.

Ahead of his album release, PJ Morton has made special guest appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America, where he performed “My Peace” featuring JoJo & Mr. Talkbox for the first time, hailed as “a refreshing anthem for self-care” by VIBE.

PJ Morton's global appeal just keeps growing, based on streams worldwide, his Top 10 streaming markets include Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. It's been announced that PJ Morton will be headlining this year's Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta in May, and more of his touring details for the rest of 2022 will be revealed soon.

'Watch The Sun' Tracklist

1. Love's Disease (Just Can't Get Enough)

2. Biggest Mistake

3. Please Don't Walk Away

4. Watch The Sun (feat. Chronixx)

5. My Peace (feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox)

6. Be Like Water (feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas)

7. So Lonely (feat. Wale)

8. Still Believe (feat. Jill Scott & Alex Isley)

9. Lil' Too Heavy

10. On My Way (feat. El DeBarge)

11. The Better Benediction (feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls)