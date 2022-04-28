TheSmallBigIdea designs collaboration of the year with Ajay Devgn and Yashraj Mukhate

MUMBAI: Taking the excitement level a notch higher for Ajay Devgn Fflims latest movie Runway34 starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, TheSmallBigIdea, the strategic, creative and digital partner of Ajay Devgn Fflims has designed the collaboration with Ajay Devgn and Yashraj Mukhate to create an exciting track ‘Jalaya Toh Nahin Na’ based on his character in Runway34. The song has been written and composed by Yashraj Mukhate.

As a part of its marketing strategy for Runway 34, TheSmallBigIdea leveraged Ajay Devgn’s catchphrase in the movie - ‘Jalaya Toh Nahin Na’ and ideated the collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate to show Ajay Devgn’s fun and casual side to his fans.

Speaking about the idea, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Anyone who has worked with Ajay Devgn will know that there is a super fun side to him. We wanted that aspect of his to come out to the audience. Yashraj has created a fabulous track that encompasses Ajay Devgn’s character in Runway34 and him as a person. It celebrates the non-conformist, who has paved his own way. Plus the line ‘Jalaya Toh Nahin Na’ has got a lot of traction on social media. We wanted to integrate that into the song. We are most thankful to Ajay Devgn for agreeing to do this. We are very excited about the outcome.”

Meena Iyer, CEO, Ajay Devgn Ffilms said, “I think the key highlight of the digital leg of Runway34, is that it has many firsts. Hari and his team at TheSmallBigIdea have pushed the envelope; The rap, the game, the NFT drops are all an outcome of that. The interesting piece is that we are not just discussing creative ideas, we are discussing measurable outcomes of those ideas.”

Music composer and Singer, Yashraj Mukhate said, “When TheSmallBigIdea approached me with the idea, I said yes at the drop of a hat… Firstly because I love Ajay Devgn’s body of work and on a lighter note, because it wasn’t an idea around a ‘mash-up’. Working with Ajay Devgn was smooth, he brought in a lot of energy. I love the output and what we have managed to create.”

The agency has also been responsible for ideating, creating and executing all Web 3.0 experiences for the film through a hybrid approach and has created a metaverse-based gaming experience based on the film’s storyline.

