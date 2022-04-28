For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Apr 2022 13:09

T-Series brings you Prem Dhillon's highly anticipated track 'Blame'!

MUMBAI: Punjabi popstar Prem Dhillon is out with his latest track ‘Blame’ produced by music heavyweight T-Series. The hard-hitting hip hop track penned and sung by Prem and composed by San B boasts of the artist’s powerful vocals and some groovy beats.

Featuring some swanky fast cars, next-level style and breath-taking visuals, ‘Blame’ has been shot on a mega-canvas that will have fans glued to their screen.

Talking about the song, Prem Dhillon, “Soon after the teaser of ‘Blame’ came out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the song and I’m so happy to finally launch it. ‘Blame’ has funk, style and all the beats to have you grooving.”

Adds composer San B, “We needed a tune that would go with the hard-hitting lyrics and highlight them and we found the right one. I had a blast collaborating with Prem Dhillon on ‘Blame’. Audiences are going to love this one.”

Prem Dhillon’s ‘Blame’ is produced by T-Series. The song composed by San B and penned by Prem Dhillon is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Entertainment Industry veteran Sahas Malhotra appointed as the new CEO of JioSaavn

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more

News
Family support & industry opportunities are key to growth of women in audio industry: Spotify research

MUMBAI: As a part of AmplifiHer, Spotify’s initiative to spotlight women in India’s audio industry, read more

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

