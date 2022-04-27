For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Apr 2022 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series brings you Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest dance track ‘Kamariya Coca Cola’!

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav is out with his latest track ‘Kamariya Coca Cola’ produced by T-Series.

The peppy dance track, filled with pop culture references, is composed by Vinay Vinayak and penned by Yadav Raj. Singer Khesari Lal Yadav brings his signature flavor to the song with ghetto vibes and an addictive hook tune in this project put together by Dilraj Singh Nandha.

Talking about the song, Khesari Lal Yadav, “Kamariya Coca Cola is a completely addictive song and the tune and words will just play on your mind once you hear it. I had a blast shooting for this song and the fun we had filming reflects in the music video as well.”

Adds composer Vinay Vinayak, “Kamariya Coca Cola is a fun song and an out-and-out dance track. The beats are very up-tempo and will surely have you up on your feet.”

Says lyricist Yadav Raj, “We just went wild with the lyrics and made sure the focus was on the beats and tune of the song – Khesari Lal Yadav brought his own flavor to the track and we are confident audiences will love it.”

Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Kamariya Coca Cola’ is produced by T-Series. The peppy dance track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

