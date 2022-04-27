Jessica Willis Fisher world-premieres “Brand New Day” official music video TODAY on DittyTV!

MUMBAI: On the heels of the April 13th release her critically-acclaimed solo album Brand New Day, Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is World-Premiering her official music video for its empowering title track TODAY, April 25th, with DittyTV which can be seen HERE.

The video is now available on DittyTV’s website and will be shared across their social media platforms throughout the week, all culminating with a DittyTV Debut during this week’s episode of The Curve on Sunday night at 10PM/CT. Watch on any connected device, including SmartTVs, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, ChromeCast, Mobiles, Computers and Tablets, and TiVo-equipped cable boxes.

Produced by Big Slate Media and shot in picturesque Townsend, TN, the “Brand New Day” video follows Jessica and her husband, Sean, as they road-trip to one of their favorite places in the Great Smoky Mountains. They partnered with Townsend and Blount County to showcase the vibrant local community they’ve come to love. Fans will see the two of them enjoying some of their typical explorations which are always goofy, adventurous, and filled with some gorgeous outdoor settings.

“We’ve been there so many times and usually stay at Little Arrow Resort which has camping, glamping, tiny homes and more, all right outside the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. We love chasing waterfalls, hiking to overlooks, and finding unique, cozy places to stay along the way,” Jessica shares. “This song was born out of these adventures and explorations. It helps me remember to keep celebrating the current moment in life.”

Through her Brand New Day album, Jessica begins an authentic new journey following a dramatic and sudden departure from her family’s band, The Willis Clan (TLC’s “The Willis Family,” “America’s Got Talent”) after her father was arrested and jailed for sexual abuse.

Brand New Day ranges from the romance of “Hopelessly, Madly” to the contemplation of “The Lucky One,” and optimism in the album’s title track. She also revives “Slow Me Down,” a ballad about being present in the moment, which she previously recorded with her family. Her personal struggle to find freedom is evident on the album’s first single, “Fire Song,” a co-write with GRAMMY award-winner Jon Randall (The Marfa Tapes, “Whiskey Lullabye”), but she finds that freedom in the foot-stomping "Gone." An emotional centerpiece of the project, “My History” finds her discovering that there is indeed a way forward through owning her story and reclaiming her voice.

Jessica is set to make her debut at this year’s AMERICANAFEST, with an official showcase where she will perform a set that will include songs from the new album. Official showcases are curated by the AMERICANAFEST showcase selection committee. AMERICANAFEST brings together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education. The must-attend event for anyone who loves Americana's influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music will be held in Nashville on Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tickets are available HERE.

Critics are praising Brand New Day:

People.com – “...a musical masterpiece”

Billboard – “The forthcoming album showcases her Dolly Parton-style quiver in bluegrass, folk, country and blues/rock shadings. Her voice and writing recognize a dark history while convincingly embracing a brighter horizon.”

American Songwriter-- “Every song on the album shows a different way of looking at renewal and shares a different chapter of Fisher’s story, so far...”

Americana Highways-- “Anyone who can’t get enough of Alison Krauss will find a wealth of good music & vocals from this young fiddle player. Ms. Fisher explores country, bluegrass & despite her own dark history, she adds her own sweet personality to allow everything to be an antidote for anyone feeling blue or challenged….considering the hard life Fisher experienced it’s amazing her voice is so filled with brightness & beauty. She provides uplifting & mature songs filled with joy, courage & optimism.”

Forbes -- “With her lilting and expressive vocals, her eloquent lyrics, and dynamic arrangements, every track on her debut solo record is stand-alone beautiful, even before the listener knows her story. They’re songs of hope, strength, renewal, overcoming, and finding love. And they help document Jessica Willis Fisher’s personal and triumphant journey.”

CMT.com -- “Fisher is an adept fiddle player with an angelic voice and iron will…”

Taste Of Country – “….a glimpse at the powerful woman that has come out of the ashes in recent years, after her famous family, the Willis Clan, found themselves tangled up in a tragic set of circumstances that could have left Fisher just a shell of what she once was. But instead, she finds herself stronger than ever before.”

Country Now -- “Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher reclaims her voice and shares her brave story of survival with her debut album, Brand New Day.”

Dierks Bentley, on Nashville Country Countdown - “Y’all know I love Alison Krauss, and I’m very excited to introduce you to a rising artist who is essentially Alison 2.0...definitely check out Jessica Willis Fisher...”