Tribemama Marykali offers soulful respite in the form of her latest R&B EP ‘Kerala Gold’ released via Export Quality Records.

MUMBAI: Tribemama Marykali releases her soulful EP ‘Kerala Gold’ via Export Quality Records.This 2-track EP encapsulates the essence of what Tribemama stands for as an artist. In it, she touches upon themes of spirituality, introspection & sex positivity. She lays down effortless melodies and layered harmonies over mellow RnB beats, making this EP the perfect soundtrack for a quiet morning or post-workday R&R. Da Architecht provides a lively, buoyant beat on ‘Keep Rolling Keep Rowing’, the more upbeat of the two tracks, whereas Raj Kanwar Sodhi & RET provide a lo-fi soundscape paired with a laid back beat on ‘Sacred Blunt’.This mellow and wavy EP is the sound of R&B from the tropics, and the vision of Tribemama Marykali.
“ I am digging in the gold-mine of my Self-actualization/ Swayambhu and it is called " Kerala Gold- The Marykali Experience ". This gold-mine is the dark place where all of my true self was discovered, it was a place where I found the socially labeled Demoness who was my very own protector. It is the Sacred Place where I integrated with the Great Dark Mother from whom light itself was born ” - Tribemama Marykali
