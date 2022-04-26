For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Apr 2022 21:28 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood actor Dipessh Kashyap becomes singer with Vinod Bhanusali's new music video Tumhe...Khoke

MUMBAI: Actor Dipessh Kashyap is all set to add another feather in his cap. After featuring in popular music video Baashinda, Dipessh is now making his debut as a singer in Vinod Bhanusali's Tumhe... Khoke. The actor is also featuring in the music video alongside Ashi Singh and Mohak Manghnani.

Directed and composed by Vivek Kar, written by Kumaar, Tumhe... Khoke is a romantic number. Of course, the popular actor is a tad nervous but also excited about the launch of his debut music video as a singer.

"I’m nervous and excited at the same time. This is my first music video where I will be acting and singing. So, I don’t know what kind of response I would receive. Having said that, I know the song has turned out well. So, this will work," he said.

The song Tumhe... Khoke came to Dipessh by luck. He was at Kumaar's studio when the famous lyricist asked him to record the number. "He made Vinod Bhanusali sir listen to the track. Initially, I was supposed to just sing for the music video but when I went to meet Bhansali sir in his office, he asked me to act in it too," said Dipessh.

Dipessh came to fame with music video Baashinda, a collaboration with Arko and Ankit Tiwari. Expectedly, Baashinda will remain close to his heart. "It was my first project as an actor. Arko and Ankit Tiwari had given me a great song," he said.

Though not a professionally trained singer, Dipessh has developed the ears for melody, thanks to his mother, a singer.

Also, he credits his hometown Kolkata for making him musically inclined. "Kolkata is a culturally rich city with almost household having someone in the field of arts. After coming to Mumbai, I grabbed the opportunities that came my way. So, yes Kolkata taught me how to multitask. Also since my mother is a singer, she gave me a bit of training in childhood but I'm not professionally trained," he said.

However, Dipessh approaches each song with a feeling. "I go with the essence and feeling in the song and that’s how Tumhe... Khokhe also happened," he smiled.

Ask him about his first love- acting or singing- he wouldn't think twice before saying it's his mother. "My first love will always be my mother. Acting will be my base. Music has always been there with me. I am surrounded by music all the time," said Dipessh.

In the coming months, we will see more of Dipessh on the OTT platform with a few web series already in his kitty. "Alongside, I will continue my singing stint. But I am primarily an actor and then a singer. In the coming month, the audience will see in a few web series on good platforms," he signs off.

Tags
actor Dipessh Kashyap Singer Vinod Bhanusali music Tumhe...Khoke
Related news
News | 26 Apr 2022

Rising alt-pop artist rei brown explores young love in ethereal new track "Could I Be Somebody"

MUMBAI: NYC-based Japanese producer and musician rei brown releases his latest single, "Could I Be Somebody" along with its mysterious, sci-fi themed video set in a surreal dreamscape.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2022

Applause Entertainment partners with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones Movies for their next film

MUMBAI: The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna’s short story ’Salaam Noni Appa’, from her bestselling book, “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad” and marks the directorial debut of leading ad-man Sonal Dabral

read more
News | 26 Apr 2022

4x GRAMMY winner PJ Morton collabs with Stevie Wonder & Nas on "Be Like Water"

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton brings together two of his biggest musical heroes on his new single “Be Like Water”, featuring Stevie Wonder and Nas.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2022

Billboard names Manu Kaushish of Create Music Group and Nirvana Digital to their 2022 International Power Players List

MUMBAI: Billboard’s annual International Power Players List, which recognises the contribution of music industry leaders and international music executives from across the globe, saw Manu Kaushish, President, Create Music Group India featured for his valuable contribution towards the digital musi

read more
News | 25 Apr 2022

'A situation can look totally different for people with 2 different perspectives', says Pritha Ghosh in latest single 'COLORS I SEE'

MUMBAI: Independent singer-songwriter and a vocal coach Pritha Ghosh just released a beautiful Indie audio single called 'COLORS I SEE'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rising alt-pop artist rei brown explores young love in ethereal new track "Could I Be Somebody"

MUMBAI: NYC-based Japanese producer and musician rei brown releases his latest single, "Could I Be Somebody" along with its mysterious, sci-fi themed...read more

2
Bollywood actor Dipessh Kashyap becomes singer with Vinod Bhanusali's new music video Tumhe...Khoke

MUMBAI: Actor Dipessh Kashyap is all set to add another feather in his cap. After featuring in popular music video Baashinda, Dipessh is now making...read more

3
DJ Shadow Dubai announces collaborations with LIL Pump, Rick Ross and Jason Derulo

MUMBAI: Continuing his world domination spree, DJ Shadow Dubai will become the world’s first ever DJ to have an autobiography credited to his name....read more

4
Bhakti Sangeet Festival ends after 3 days of spiritual enlightenment

MUMBAI: The three-day-long Bhakti Sangeet Festival held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri came to an end on 24th April 2022. Organised by Sahitya Kala...read more

5
Daler Mehndi spellbinds audiences in his Bhakti avatar

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi is most loved for his robust motivational, dancing songs, famously known as the undisputed King of Pop, but the veteran singer’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games