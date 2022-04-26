4x GRAMMY winner PJ Morton collabs with Stevie Wonder & Nas on "Be Like Water"

MUMBAI: Globally-acclaimed artist PJ Morton brings together two of his biggest musical heroes on his new single “Be Like Water”, featuring Stevie Wonder and Nas. A highlight and spiritual center-piece of his forthcoming album 'Watch The Sun', (due out April 29th on his own Morton Records) the song is a message to remain fluid and adaptable to life's challenges and changes, blending strings, synths and shifting tempos in an attempt to wash away the worries.

It wasn't until after he finished writing and producing the track that PJ Morton began to envision multiple sections of lead vocals, harmonies and harmonica from Wonder, and a rousing verse by Nas. The end result marks another dream come true for the four-time GRAMMY-winning soul artist.

PJ Morton - "Be Like Water (feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas)" [Official Audio]

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before,” says PJ Morton. “Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to. After I finished writing it I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams! ”

While PJ Morton previously collaborated with Stevie Wonder on his 2013 GRAMMY-nominated single, "Only One", the two have since grown closer as mutual fans and friends. "Be Like Water", however, is the first time they have sung together on a brand new, studio record, as well as the first time Morton has worked with Nas. The rest of the forthcoming album 'Watch The Sun' also features special appearances from Alex Isley, Chronixx, El DeBarge, Jill Scott, JoJo, Wale and more.

PJ Morton's global appeal just keeps growing, based on streams worldwide, his Top 10 streaming markets include Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. It's been announced that PJ Morton will be headlining this year's Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta in May, and more of his touring details for the rest of 2022 will be revealed soon.

'Watch The Sun' Tracklist

1. Love's Disease (Just Can't Get Enough)

2. Biggest Mistake

3. Please Don't Walk Away

4. Watch The Sun (feat. Chronixx)

5. My Peace (feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox)

6. Be Like Water (feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas)

7. So Lonely (feat. Wale)

8. Still Believe (feat. Jill Scott & Alex Isley)

9. Lil' Too Heavy

10. On My Way (feat. El DeBarge)

11. The Better Benediction (feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls)