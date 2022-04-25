Nagaland singer-songwriter, Kino launched his debut single titled ‘Replay’ with WYRD and Ratri

MUMBAI: Independent singer-songwriter Kino from Nagaland has unveiled his first single “Replay”, a lo-fi soul music, in collaboration with WYRD and Ratri. The song will also arrive alongside an official music video featuring Youtuber/singer Eva Jamir and content creator Tokepu, directed and filmed by khodijing. “Replay” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Solely composed, written and sung by the trio (Kino, WYRD, RATRI). “Replay” invites you into Kino’s mind, soul and heart. It gives us a chance to connect with him on a personal level, inspired by his past experience, shading fuzzy memories to escape reality and dwelling onto love that seldom exists. A soothing and relaxing music that eases the listeners, highly engaged by Gen Z’s.

Speaking of “Replay”, Kino says “I was really nervous before the release, but then the review turned out great and that’s when I decided to make a music video for it. ‘Replay’ being my first debut I’m really happy to see people actually liking and appreciating the song. This is just my first step, there are more yet to come.”

Applauding their blissful success on the release of the song dated 21.04.2022, fans and music lovers now eagerly wait for the music video which is soon to be out. Stay tuned for the massive surprise and follow the link for gateway to https://linktr.ee/kinoofficial