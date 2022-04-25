For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Apr 2022 17:49

Indian singer Shriya Jain releases new music video; Rab Na Kare

MUMBAI: Famous Social Media Influencer and YouTube sensation Shriya Jain launches her latest music video Rab Na Kare - a sentimental ballad that depicts the winsome tale of love between two best friends. The successful young singer-songwriter's 16th release, Rab Na Kare is an endearing story of friendship, love and a bittersweet (short-lived) heartbreak that is going to leave the audience swooning and swaying to its deeply emotional, soul-stirring tunes.

In the lead with Shriya Jain is Ritik Mahajan - popular Vlogger, model and social media influencer - who makes his debut as an actor with this song. He is seen as Shriya's best friend and love interest in the video, who tricks her into believing he wishes to break up only to come back later as a surprise with gifts for her birthday. The video beautifully captures a lovelorn girl's emotions as she briefly experiences the pain of losing a loved one.

Talking about the feelings portrayed in the song, Shriya says, "Rab na kare is not just a song, it’s a feeling. A feeling that’s not only about short lived attraction, but about a love that has blossomed into something that doesn’t easily fade away. The people who want to stay will be there by your side no matter what and that is what we’ve tried to portray in this song. It has come straight from the heart and will surely touch yours too."

Shriya Jain is a passionate singer known for her songs like Jiske Liye, Tequila, Half Boyfriend and many more. Music, according to her, is her favorite getaway and has now also become the reason for her massive popularity. Jain has been a popular face on several famous social media applications gaining a fanbase waiting to witness her newer content and is currently exploring the independent musician aspect of herself.

Shriya Jain music Songs
