Daler Mehndi spellbinds audiences in his Bhakti avatar

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi is most loved for his robust motivational, dancing songs, famously known as the undisputed King of Pop, but the veteran singer’s love and passion for spiritual music is another gift to legions of his fans.

That was evident yesterday night at the capital’s Nehru Park where, soaked in bhakti rasa, Mehndi wooed a full house with self-composed bhajans and Gurbani.

Mehndi’s performance was one of the highlights of the three-day-long festival held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, Delhi, which celebrated the plurality of faith and expressions in devotional music. It concluded on April 24, 2022 (Sunday), and was open to everyone.

Mehndi’s soulful renditions like ‘Shiv Shankara’,'Jinke Hriday Shri Ram', ‘Rajan Ke Raja’, ‘Radha Raman Hari Bol’ mesmerised the audiences. It was amazing to Ameer people to sing along with him, songs that they were hearing for the first time. His fans were spell bound at his intense knowledge and grasp not only of classical music but that of the spiritual scriptures.

Stories of Bhagat Naam Dev, Bhagat Kabir and the explanation of the eternal Ram were embraced by audiences to encore.

The evening came to a close with the mellifluous and energetic voice of Mehndi who fascinated the audience with devotional songs spanning faiths.

Mehndi’s accompanists from different faiths Hindus Muslims Sikhs together sang in unison the songs of Oneness, bringing smiles to the faces of those who were listening and warming their hearts with light hearted simple messages that the Artist leads his life with.

The performance was a true reflection of Mehndi’s inner soul.