News |  23 Apr 2022 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

The Chainsmokers surprise drop new track and lyric video ‘Riptide’

MUMBAI: Fresh off two SOLD OUT shows at O2 Academy Brixton in London this week, The Chainsmokers have unveiled a new wave from their upcoming album with the shimmering new song “Riptide.” The song also arrives alongside an official lyric video – check it out HERE!

“Riptide” follows the previously released singles “High” and “iPad”, which have accumulated over 115 Million combined streams to date. The tracks will all be featured on the highly anticipated upcoming new album So Far So Good. The 13-track album is set to release on May 13 via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records/RCA and is available pre-save/pre-add and pre-order now. Check out the album’s official trailer HERE, and see the full track list below.

The Chainsmokers hosted a Friends & Family YouTube Livestream on Monday which featured Drew, Alex, and Matt performing three tracks from the album live in Alex’s kitchen! Check out the performances of “High,” “iPad,” and the unreleased album track “In Too Deep”.

TRACK LIST

    Riptide
    High
    iPad
    Maradona
    Solo Mission
    Something Different
    I Love U
    If You’re Serious
    Channel 1
    Testing
    In Too Deep
    I Hope You Change Your Mind
    Cyanide

The Chainsmokers music
