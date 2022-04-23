Shye shares upbeat new single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released an upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously released "still trying" dedicated to her listeners. Fans can listen to "phonecase" here.

"'phonecase' is about daydreaming about being the one for your crush and being on the back of that special someone's phone case," explains Shye. "I think a lot of people like to put polaroids or pictures on the back of their phone cases, I for one do that too. K-pop fans are also known to put photocards of their favourite members on the back of their phone cases."

Shye has been blazing her way through the scene past few years. Since releasing her debut album 'days to morning glory' in 2020 and her mini-album 'hello TRINITY' last year, the self-produced artist hasn't shied away from experimentation on her tracks, melding different genres and inspirations into a sound that audiences know to be distinctively Shye. With "phonecase", she revisits sonic elements that made her listeners fall in love with her in the first place. "I've been listening to a lot of the songs I made back in 2018/2019, when I was still making more bedroom-pop centric songs. It was really fun to revisit that style again. For this song, I wrote the lyrics first and then produced the track from there. I wanted the lyrics which are light-hearted and fun to do the talking and carry the song."

To celebrate the single release, Shye has revealed a TikTok challenge for "phonecase", something for people to do with their friends and have a laugh with. "I thought it would be really cute for people to do a reveal of who's on the back of their phone cases," she says.

"phonecase", along with her earlier heartfelt single "still trying", are the first of many releases Shye has lined up for the year. With live music returning since the beginning of the pandemic, Shye looks forward to seeing her fans live at shows, and will be planning an intimate meet & greet session with her listeners. Fans can stay updated on these developments through Shye's social media.

Shye's previous releases have swept streaming platforms in Asia, landing on Spotify's coveted New Music Friday playlists across 8 countries in Asia, .ORG, Indie Shuffle, Pop Rising, Workspace and Jasmine playlists as well as the cover spots for Spotify's Rising 65 and Women Of Singapore playlists. She was also added to KKBOX's (New International Music) and Apple Music's New Music Daily playlists. Her singles have been added to radio stations across Southeast Asia on stations including 98.7FM (SG), Jam 88.3 (PH), 98.6 Elfara FM (ID), and Radio EBS (ID).

In February 2022, Shye was featured on 88rising Radio as an 88rising Radio Rookie of 2022, and in December 2021, Shye was featured on a billboard in New York City's iconic Time Square as part of Spotify's EQUAL campaign.