Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga goes on floors today!

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s magnum opus directorial, Animal, commences its shoot today in the snow-capped mountains of Manali. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh.
This crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and has already stirred much conversations amongst the audiences. The film will release in theatres on 11th August 2023.
Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
