For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Apr 2022 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga goes on floors today!

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s magnum opus directorial, Animal, commences its shoot today in the snow-capped mountains of Manali. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh.

This crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and has already stirred much conversations amongst the audiences. The film will release in theatres on 11th August 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Tags
Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna
Related news
News | 26 Jan 2022

Now, David Warner's kids dance to 'Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

MUMBAI: The songs of director Sukumar's pan-Indian film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seem to have won not just the hearts of cricketers, but also of their family members.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2021

Jonita Gandhi: 'Top Tucker' took around 20 minutes to record

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi's new song Top Tucker is climbing the charts and she said the number, which saw her collaborate with Badshah and Yuvan Shankar Raja, was recorded in less than 30 minutes.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Kunal Kemmu croons to Ranbir Kapoor's songs

MUMBAI: Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Ormax lists three albums by Pritam in decades top ten

MUMBAI: Clearly indicating the number one composer status, Ormax India has listed three albums by Pritam among the top ten Hindi music albums of the decade.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
YEO owns his mistakes in slow-burning new single 'NEVER MISS' out now

MUMBAI: Opening with coy, pensive guitar finger-picking, Asian-Australian producer Yeo returns with his first single of 2022, NEVER MISS, promising...read more

2
Shye shares upbeat new single "phonecase"

MUMBAI: Singapore-based singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released an upbeat new single "phonecase", following her previously released "still...read more

3
Rakhis releases his much-awaited multi-Genre EP ‘Bears Off The Leash‘

MUMBAI: Rakhis aka Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda dons multiple hats as a musician, producer, Head of music at IncInk, a mixing engineer and founder at The...read more

4
BADSHAH, J BALVIN and TAINY LINK FOR GROUNDBREAKING TRILINGUAL HIT “VOODOO”

MUMBAI: Indian singer, rapper, producer, entrepreneur and all-around superstar Badshah links with Latinx global superstar, music icon and...read more

5
NORA EN PURE REVEALS HEARTFELT SINGLE US

MUMBAI: Marking her first vocal release of the year, Nora En Pure reveals her latest single, ‘Us’ via Enormous Tunes.Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games