News |  23 Apr 2022 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

NORA EN PURE REVEALS HEARTFELT SINGLE US

MUMBAI: Marking her first vocal release of the year, Nora En Pure reveals her latest single, ‘Us’ via Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure ‘Us’

Working its magic in her recent sets across the globe, ‘Us’ exudes a melancholic atmosphere through emotive vocals, keys and strings. Employing a signature deep bassline, alongside scattered samples, Nora En Pure adds further depth to the radio-ready cut, which will undoubtedly speak to many with its heartfelt lyrics. The original is set to receive a club-ready version, as well as alternative remixes to move ‘Us’ into a different dimension.

Taking part in this year’s International Music Summit in Ibiza, Nora En Pure has been announced as one of the keynote interviewees, and will also be headlining the opening party at Lío Ibiza on Wednesday 27th April 2022. Hosting a successful debut edition of Purified Chicago earlier this month, Radius Chicago saw performances from Paige, Eli & Fur, Cassian as well as the label head herself. Returning to The Brooklyn Mirage this August, and adding two new editions in Denver, The Bay Area, and Prague, Purified continues its global takeover, with new events to be announced soon.

For more information on all upcoming performances, head over to Bands In Town.

