News |  23 Apr 2022 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros. reveal that they create an MoU to resolve their creative differences in the fifth episode of T-Series & Red FM’s Indie Hai Hum Season 3 hosted by Sachet-Parampara

MUMBAI: After hosting most celebrated music artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Payal Dev, Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti Kakkar – Asia’s largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India’s largest and most awarded private radio network Red FM bring the fifth episode of Indie Hai Hum Season 3 hosted by Sachet & Parampara with the celebrated musician duo Meet Bros.

Flagging off the show with a bang, the duo made a Punjabi style entry on this lively and musical episode.The two played a fun game that treats us to the bond they share as brothers while they also explained how they deal with creative differences.

The musician duo Meet Bros. reveal, “Everything you do in life is a transaction on paper except relationships so it’s very important to create an understanding. Whenever there has been a havoc situation creatively, we as brothers have created a system like a MOU where we put down our points and even bring our team in for their opinions.”

The Meet Bros even performed on their songs ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’ and ‘Gal Bann Gayi’ but that wasn’t the only segment in which the audiences will witness their chemistry! The duo who are known to be witty and playing fun entertained the viewers further.

On the show, Harmeet Singh, of the Meet Bros spoke about the popular independent artist in Indian circuit Maalavika Manoj who was part of the show as well, Harmeet said, “The variety of music you will find in India you won’t find anywhere else in the world, be it language, styles and compositions there is just so much out there. But with artists like Maalavika I really feel that this generation will have great international artists. It’s only a matter of time.”

Catch the episode on T-Series' YouTube channel today.

