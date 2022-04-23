Global viral sensation Blxst drops new music video, reveals highly-anticipated mixtape 'Before You Go'

MUMBAI: Celebrated hip-hop star Blxst returns with the release of his highly-anticipated ‘Before You Go’ mixtape out now via Red Bull Records / Evgle LLC.

The 13-track mixtape embodies the laid-back aura of LA with an R&B twist that takes us on a melodic joyride. Blxst’s soulful voice blends beautifully with jazzy piano chords, intoxicating violins and 808 beats that are nostalgic yet refreshingly new. The mixtape features Blxst’s recent hit “Sometimes” featuring Zacari and “About You”.

‘Before You Go’ invites you into Blxst’s mind, soul, and heart. His nonchalant flow is captivating and filled with his honest thoughts on love, his relationship with success and his overall journey. Blxst reveals a vulnerable side you rarely see from artists and gives us a chance to connect with him on a personal level. On tracks like “Still Omw” he humbly shares his views on his own career, accompanied by sultry vocals that engulf you into Blxst's world. In “Pick Your Poison”, he comes through confidently with an ultimatum of love on the track, featuring a brilliant violin solo from GrandMaster Vic that keeps driving the strong instrumental elements throughout the mixtape. On the anthemic song “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring legendary rap icon Rick Ross, Blxst triumphantly proclaims: “It’s just different when it’s a self-made story.”

Alongside the release is an official video for “Every Good Girl”, a track which dives deeper into his romantic life. He explains, “‘Every Good Girl’ is my version of a ghetto Disney story, finding your perfect match despite your differences.”

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8bfVSRUT0Fo" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Los Angeles native began 2022 with a XXL Award win for “Best New Artist of The Year”, and reached a new milestone with over 1 Billion career streams (700 million from the 'No Love Lost' Deluxe EP in the past year alone). This is all in addition to his smash single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga which is now certified Platinum in Canada, RIAA Gold & BRIT Silver, and reached the #1 spot on the US Rhythm and Urban Mediabase radio charts.

Blxst had an explosive growth in audience across Asia in 2021, with "Chosen" peaking at #1 on Hot Hits Philippines, #12 on Top 50 Chart - Philippines, #9 on Viral 50 Chart - Philippines, and was picked up by 4 major Top 40s radio stations across the country. The song also trended on TikTok, with countless Filipino creators dancing to the track. Following the track's success, Blxst was selected to be on Spotify's coveted billboard in Manila.

An undisputed artist to watch, Blxst clinched numerous 2021 awards & nominations (XXL Freshman 2021, Billboard’s Rising Star Award, BET Amplified Artist, Amazon Breakthrough Artist, 4 x BET Soul Train Award nominations). 2022 has kicked off with multiple collaboration releases so far with Murdabeatz & Wale, Pink Sweat$ and Young T & Bugsey. Blxst is set to take 2022 by storm with a new project expected to release later this year.

Blxst has architected a new era of West Coast hip-hop and culture by hand as not only a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer but also as a creative visionary who mixes, masters, and self-edits his own videos and artwork. Back in high school, the South-Central native taught himself how to produce and record, going on to collaborate with YG, Mozzy, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Rick Ross, and more.

Following a string of buzzing singles in 2019, he forged an ironclad creative partnership with Bino Rideaux on their first critically acclaimed 'Sixtape'. During 2020, he partnered with Red Bull Records and unleashed his solo debut EP, 'No Love Lost', to unanimous tastemaker praise. Following release, it rose to #3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart, #6 on the Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 Chart, and #11 on the Trending 25 Chart, while the single “Overrated” soared to #15 at Urban radio.

The deluxe edition of 'No Love Lost' yielded the gold certified smash “Chosen” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga), posting up over 300 million streams in less than a year while breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 at Rhythmic and Urban radio. Kickstarting 2021, he dropped the 'Just For Clarity' two-pack and 'Sixtape 2' with Bino Rideaux. He also earned the Billboard Rising Star Award, becoming the first artist to ever receive the honor at the 2021 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Summit. Selected as a Breakthrough Artist on Amazon Music, a 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and BET Soul Train nominee, and pegged as an “Artist to Watch” by Billboard, Complex, Pigeons & Planes, UPROXX, and more, he continues to traffic in a lane of his own, bringing the game with him.

‘Before You Go’ Tracklist

1. Sky Lounge Music

2. Never Was Wrong

3. About You

4. Fake Love in LA ft. Arin Ray

5. Pick Your Poison ft. GrandMaster Vic

6. Couldn’t Wait For It ft. Rick Ross

7. Still Omw

8. Keep Comin’ Back

9. Sometimes ft. Zacari

10. Every Good Girl

11. Be Forreal

12. Talk To Me Nicely (interlude)

13. Let It Be Known

Stream the mixtape 'Before You Go' here: blxst.ffm.to/beforeyougo

Watch the music video for "Every Good Girl" here: blxst.ffm.to/everyggmv