BADSHAH, J BALVIN and TAINY LINK FOR GROUNDBREAKING TRILINGUAL HIT “VOODOO”

MUMBAI: Indian singer, rapper, producer, entrepreneur and all-around superstar Badshah links with Latinx global superstar, music icon and entrepreneur, J Balvin, for international hit “Voodoo,” out today via Capitol Records.

A trilingual anthem — Hindi, Spanish, and English — produced by top hit making producer/ artist Tainy (who has churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee to name a few), “Voodoo” is a cautionary tale of lust and magic. The song’s supernatural theme is reflected in the striking, effects-filled video.

Badshah is ready for the world to catch his light and has been on a mission to take Desi-Pop global, bridging Indian and Western cultures through jubilant rhythms and hooks that transcend language. Born in Delhi, Badshah is India’s most successful musical artist of his generation, having generated more than 15 billion streams worldwide, performed more than 700 live shows and become an ambassador for global brands. He is one of the few artists to have 18 songs cross over 200 Million + views on YouTube.

“Voodoo” marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin. “J Balvin is like an idol to me,” says Badshah. “He's been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he's made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me.”

Over eerie synths and swinging dembow drums, Badshah and J Balvin trade verses about being spellbound by a woman. An alluring mosaic of international influences and otherworldly references,” Voodoo” captures the sultriness, danger, and desperation of being lovestruck. The single’s eerie aesthetic is matched by the music video, which features sharp choreography and an intricate, candle-lit ceremony invoking spirits.

“One of the many reasons I was drawn to creating music is because it’s universal. It connects people despite language barriers,” said J Balvin. “Badshah and Tainy are tremendous artists, and this collaboration is just another example of how we’re able to unite people of different cultures to find common ground and vibe together.”

“Voodoo” follows Badshah’s latest EP Retropanda - Part 1, that released last month. The four-track set includes smash hits “Tabahi” and “Jugnu,” which thus far have accrued over 290 million combined views on YouTube and over 47 million Spotify streams. Badshah’s 2021 viral hit Bachpan Ka Pyaar has over 415M Views on YouTube in just about 8 Months.

In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records. “Voodoo” continues the groundbreaking artist’s mission, ultimately leading Desi-Pop and Indian non-film music to a global stage.

About Badshah:

Indian rapper Badshah is ready for the world to catch his light. The singer, rapper and producer has been on a mission to take Desi-Pop global, bridging Indian and Western cultures through jubilant rhythms and hooks that transcend language. Badshah is one of YouTube's top artists worldwide and has amassed more than 15 billion streams. His latest, “Voodoo” with Colombian star J Balvin and reggaeton artist Tainy is the world's first tri-lingual song, an alluring mosaic of Hindi, Spanish and English – the combined languages of more than two-thirds of the world’s population – over swinging dembow drums. His songs connect majorly on the dancefloor as well as he is one of the few artists to have 18 songs cross over 200 Million + views on YouTube. Badshah flexes celebration and happiness – while he is aware of his own superstardom and immense appeal, his mission is to bring a new sound to people worldwide. "If the numbers went away, in the end it is the song that people love" says Badshah. "That's most important."

About J Balvin:

Global superstar, entrepreneur and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY’s and many others. As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally developing legions of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace that transcends genres. Most recently he landed his 35th #1 at Latin Airplay, more than any other artist in history. In addition to his many successes in music, J Balvin has been one of the first Latinx artists to forge partnerships with notable brands across lucrative categories including Jordan Brand, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Gopuff, Fortnite, and Discord. His latest passion is raising awareness on the importance of mental health and mental health resources.

About Tainy:

Leading a new wave of Latin music and culture for over a decade, famed producer and artist Tainy, is the mastermind behind some of music's most iconic hits. A four-time GRAMMY© nominee, three-time Latin GRAMMY©,multiple BMI Award Winner, Tainy has been churning out career-defining hits for artists as well as his own, including Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalia, Lauren Jauregui, Zion & Lennox, Anuel, Ozuna, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez and more. In 2019, Tainy made his artist debut reaching the top charts with hit singles: “I Can’t Get Enough,” ”Adicto,” ”Callaita,” #1 Latin Pop and Airplay single “Agua” and GRAMMY® nominated “Un Dia(One Day).” In 2021, Tainy continued pushing the culture forward on a global scale executive producing, Selena Gomez’ first full Spanish language body of work "Revelacion," "Sunbathe" alongside Miguel, and Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’ “Dakiti,” which went No. 1 globally. In addition, Tainy continues to break records as the only producer to have sat at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts for 116 weeks. The hitmaker was also named one of Billboard’s Top ten producers of the 21st century. His latest two hit releases pack massive star power; “Summer Of Love” with Shawn Mendes and “Lo Siento BB:/” featuring Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, which they performed at the AMAs.