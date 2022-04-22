San Holo shares new Elohim remix of "find your way"

MUMBAI: San Holo releases a buoyant remix of "find your way (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)" by LA-based DJ, singer-songwriter, and producer Elohim, taken from the forthcoming 'bb u ok? Deluxe' album due out May 6 on Counter Records / bitbird.

Taking on inspiration from a wide variety of influences ranging from the classical works of composers Rachmaninov and Debussy to the bold pop/alternative experimentations of Radiohead and Björk, Elohim’s unique approach at electronic music mirrors San Holo’s ambitious endeavours of marrying indie and EDM aesthetics. Her reimagining of "find your way" employs her own reverberated vocals with austere piano chords to take the already lofty original to the grandiose.

Speaking more on the new remix, Elohim says, “I love experimenting with interesting sounds over already complete creations. I really enjoyed the lyrics and melody - so much so that I decided to sing them myself.”

'bb u ok? Deluxe' will feature a second disc of remixes from LP Giobbi, Elohim, Chet Porter, and Nils Hoffmann. Additional remixes will come from the bitbird community including tracks from Tsu Nami, Sam Day, Laxcity, Skygate, Darby, Hundaes, and kittito. Along with the myriad of remixes, 'bb u ok? Deluxe' will also feature a brand new San Holo original track "i don't feel anything anymore".

“The bb u ok? deluxe album features really special remixes from some great artists like LP Giobbi, Elohim, Chet Porter, Nils Hoffmann, Tsu Nami and more! I also decided to add a very personal original song to the tracklist called ‘i don’t feel anything anymore’. This song is so emotional to me, I was hesitant to release it for a while, but I feel like I’m finally confident enough to share it with the world. I hope you enjoy,” San shares.

The release of his album 'bb u ok?' connected with many people as the album exceeded 37 million streams across platforms to date, adding to San's 1.2 billion total career streams, as well as peaking at #1 on the NACC Top Electronic chart. International press support include features in Billboard, GRAMMY, Forbes and more. Singles taken from 'bb u ok?' have found success across Asia, entering 12 major radio stations across the region along with support from MTV Asia, Vh1 India and more. Singles off the album also swept up over 24 New Music Friday playlists on Spotify across the globe, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Through his career, San has established a sizeable and loyal fanbase in Asia. In 2019, his world tour included 75 shows and sold over 100,000 tickets across the globe, including performances in Asia including Malaysia (Good Vibes Festival), Singapore (Zouk) and Indonesia (We The Fest). With his fanbase growing globally, he has his sights on growing his presence in Asia, with Indonesia and Singapore in his Top 15 Streaming Markets globally.