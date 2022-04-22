RCRDSHP partners with Cocoon Recordings on exclusive new drop

MUMBAI: Digital collectible platform RCRDSHP has partnered with legendary techno label Cocoon Recordings to celebrate the release of label founder Sven Väth’s first new album in 20 years. This exciting new music digital collectibles drop offers a wealth of exclusive content for fans from label artists Michael Klein, Pig&Dan, Emanuel Satie, Fabe, André Galluzzi, and Gregor Tresher as well as Sven himself.

Cocoon is a dance music institution. Over the last quarter of a century, the innovative German label has hosted some of the most memorable events and festivals in the scene. It has put out a wealth of vital EPs and LPs from the most influential artists in techno, and is well known for its annual Ibiza and alphabet compilations that round up the year's freshest sounds. Of course, it is also the party brand that brought techno to Ibiza for the first time more than 20 years ago, and since then has established the genre with wildly colorful and creative parties at super clubs like Amnesia and legendary off location after parties.

West German-born Sven Väth himself has always been the label’s famous ringleader and forward-looking visionary. He started Cocoon as a party and then booking agency in 1996, before birthing the label in 2000. His characterful all-vinyl sets are famously unpredictable, and his own music has continually evolved. Since the 80s, it has come under a number of different aliases and has taken in everything from brutalist to trance-tinged techno via major-label albums. This year, he made a long-overdue return with Catharsis, an adventurous album inspired by the spiritual, emotional and physical effects that dancing has on us all.

In true Cocoon fashion, the label continues to look to the future with this innovative new music NFT drop. It shoots the brand into the rapidly evolving Web3 and music NFT space and showcases its cutting edge roster by inviting fans deep into the Cocoon world in collaboration with RCRDSHP.

The drop will include 18 digital collectible NFTs featuring exclusive unreleased tracks, including ‘I See You’, an exclusive new track from Sven himself, but also a video greeting from Cocoon’s artists, some more information on the track from the artist themselves, and exclusive studio or live footage. Always emphasizing the gamification aspect of their drops, the Cocoon Recordings collectibles will also be fit to enter challenges and earn rewards. Holding at least 9 cards from the drop will unlock a special Gregor Tresher mix and fans will be able to get their hands on merch by showcasing a collectible from the drop.

Whether you have been a diehard Cocoon fan since day one, or are a newcomer to this most definitive techno label, this exclusive digital collectibles drop in association with RCRDSHP is an unmissable opportunity to get immersed in Cocoon’s unique world.

The Cocoon Recordings drop is available now on RCRDSHP.