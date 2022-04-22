Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal come together for ‘Darpok Mahiya'

MUMBAI: Known for their stupendous dance tracks like 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, Main Tera Boyfriend, Baby Doll, Cham Cham' and many more, Music director’s Meet Bros and singer Khushboo Grewal team up yet again for ‘Darpok Mahiya' brought to you by MB Music Label. The audio is out now on all the streaming platforms and video releasing on 21st April 22.

Composed by Meet Bros, sung by Khushboo Grewal and penned by Star Boy LOC, the Hindi dance track featuring Mahira Sharma and a special guest appearance male actor Paras Chhabra will have you grooving and singing along. The peppy and up-tempo song directed by Adil Shaikh has been shot extensively in Chandigarh. ‘Darpok Mahiya' is as pleasing to the eyes and as it is to the ears.

Talking about the song and it's making, Meet Bros - Manmeet Singh said “Every now and then when we travel for shows, everyone tells us to give another party song or wedding song as they always need a song to perform at the weddings that’s where most of our country dances as most of the small towns don't have pubs and clubs so that's why it's more like a responsibility to always come out with a peppy dance track that can be performed at the weddings and Darpok Mahiya is just that, perfect to dance at weddings and in night clubs and that's why we brought Khushboo Grewal for she has that Punjabi texture to make people dance as she did in our song Pink Lips".

To this Meet Bros - Harmeet Singh added “Mahira has starred in many videos but not an out-and-out dance track. She wanted us to create a song where she could dance, so we cast her in this dance track and she has rocked the song with her moves and expression. She is the queen of expressions.”

Khushboo Grewal says,"I had a wonderful time working on Darpok Mahiya . Of Course Meet brothers and I have an old association but it's always fun to work on fresh new music. It was so much fun recording the song with them, especially such an upbeat melodic track. The lyrics are quite relatable because boys want to have all the fun, but don't want to commit so I think it's apt for a generation that we are living in. I had a great time shooting the song with Mahira, she is such a fun person to shoot with and a great dancer too. I love her expressions, which have done full justice to the song. Can't wait to see the nation groove to the beats of Darpok Mahiya."

On how it was shooting for this dance video, Mahira Sharma said “It's always fun working with Meet Bros, I wanted to do a dance track with them and I'm so glad that finally we could work on Darpok Mahiya together. I'm a fan of their hit numbers like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan etc. Finally we have collaborated and can't wait for my fans to hear it.”

While Meet Bros are known for their stunning mastery and dedication to every project they commit to, this time the duo have captivated their true style of composition with Darpok Mahiya.

Darpok Mahiya audio is out now on all streaming platforms. The video will be out by 21st April on MB Music’s YouTube channel.