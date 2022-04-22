For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2022 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

"KAL CHUTTI HAI” Crosses 1 MILLION Views featuring Global Superstar Rego B

Mumbai After the success of his first single- Bachcha Party, Bappi Lahiri’s star grandson- Rego B’s another musical marvel- Kal Chutti Hai was released recently. Continuing his family’s decadent musical lineage, Rego is poised to become a superstar with this second released song which has crossed 1 million views.

With summer vacations on, this latest song is perfect to drive your kids with energy and enthusiasm.

Grooving to the quirky lyrics crooned by acclaimed lyricist- Abhinav Nagar, the music for this kids’ vacation anthem has been given by famed composer- Shameer Tandon. Steering kids to groove, this song has been staged and architected by none other than the ABCD 2, and Street Dancer 3D choreographer Rahul Shetty.

Depicting sheer zing and spirit, this latest number has been on every kid’s playlist this summer.

Excited and humbled by the response, Rego B said “I can’t express my happiness in words. Being a singer, nothing excites me more than the audiences’ love and support. I had an absolutely lovely time shooting this song. It's a song for all age groups and since summer vacation have started, I feel everyone connected with it. I totally relate to the song, and with the guidance of my late grandfather, my parents and Shameer Tandon sir, I managed to deliver this track. I hope to continue to entertain audiences with my track.”

Creating the music for this song, Shameer Tandon said, “Shameer Tandon's quote - I am super excited that the vision of Saregama and its head Vikram Mehra to have songs for children which are very rare these days has been very well received by both children and their parents. Also extremely delighted that our find, the young little Rego B shining once again in the second song and will soon make a hat trick with the third song in the offing.”

The song is out on Saregama’s official YouTube channel and all leading music streaming platforms:

Relive your childhood with this peppy song!

