David Lindmer debuts on Purified with altered State EP

New York-based, British producer David Lindmer's name is synonymous with meticulously crafted cinematic creations that span melodic techno territories. Making a stunning Purified Records debut, David lands on the imprint with his two-track Altered State EP.



Stream / Purchase: David Lindmer ‘Altered State’ EP



Inviting listeners into an otherworldly dimension, the title track embodies his immersive production style. Combining driving basslines and hypnotic modular leads, the arrangement is completed by Ela Ira’s haunting vocals. Taking listeners on a journey, David expertly builds and releases tension across the truly captivating cut. Continuing his sonic voyage, Mission Control creates a dramatic sonic setting with impactful synths and staccato rhythms. Receiving early support from Nora En Pure, Tale Of Us, Fideles and Kevin de Vries, the tracks have already created stand-out moments in live sets all around the globe.



Cultivating his musical foundations across London’s vast electronic scene, David Lindmer was raised on an eclectic mix of music, sparking his fascination with the underground. Immersing himself in the world of techno, David entered the music industry when he partnered with Andrea Vizzarro to launch their melodic techno imprint, Running Clouds. Championing up-and-coming talent, the label shines a light on the most promising underground acts, while nurturing their progression. Calling upon his passion for sound design and scores, David explored intricate sonic tapestries, which culminated in his potent signature blend. Characterized by raw analog basslines and driving leads, his productions are rich in melody and cinematic drama and have been supported by key players on some of the globe’s largest stages, from ADE Awakenings to Afterlife Tulum. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of immersive audio, David recently launched Chromia Sounds with fellow producers Massano and Un:said, a collective for musicians and visual artists specializing in events, NFTs and immersive audio.



David Lindmer Altered State EP is out now on Purified Records.