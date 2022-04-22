For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2022

David Lindmer debuts on Purified with altered State EP

MUMBAI: New York-based, British producer David Lindmer’s name is synonymous with meticulously crafted cinematic creations that span melodic techno territories. Making a stunning Purified Records debut, David lands on the imprint with his two-track Altered State EP.
 
Stream / Purchase: David Lindmer ‘Altered State’ EP
 
Inviting listeners into an otherworldly dimension, the title track embodies his immersive production style. Combining driving basslines and hypnotic modular leads, the arrangement is completed by Ela Ira’s haunting vocals. Taking listeners on a journey, David expertly builds and releases tension across the truly captivating cut. Continuing his sonic voyage, Mission Control creates a dramatic sonic setting with impactful synths and staccato rhythms. Receiving early support from Nora En Pure, Tale Of Us, Fideles and Kevin de Vries, the tracks have already created stand-out moments in live sets all around the globe.
 
Cultivating his musical foundations across London’s vast electronic scene, David Lindmer was raised on an eclectic mix of music, sparking his fascination with the underground. Immersing himself in the world of techno, David entered the music industry when he partnered with Andrea Vizzarro to launch their melodic techno imprint, Running Clouds. Championing up-and-coming talent, the label shines a light on the most promising underground acts, while nurturing their progression. Calling upon his passion for sound design and scores, David explored intricate sonic tapestries, which culminated in his potent signature blend. Characterized by raw analog basslines and driving leads, his productions are rich in melody and cinematic drama and have been supported by key players on some of the globe’s largest stages, from ADE Awakenings to Afterlife Tulum. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of immersive audio, David recently launched Chromia Sounds with fellow producers Massano and Un:said, a collective for musicians and visual artists specializing in events, NFTs and immersive audio.
 
David Lindmer Altered State EP is out now on Purified Records.

NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy "Loot," starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

