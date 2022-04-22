For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2022

Country Music Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle Joins Wrangler® Jeans and Fender® As They celebrate 75 Years of Cultural Heritage with New Collaboration

MUMBAI: Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, has joined two iconic brand, Wrangler® Jeans and Fender®, in their exclusive collaboration marking 75 plus years of cultural influence. Emblematic of self-expression and independence, the two brands have come together to launch Wrangler x Fender, an exclusive collection of denim and graphic tees bringing to life the rich heritage of each icon, celebrating their ability to blaze new trails, set trends and shape sounds. The covetable collaboration is built around the defining black and blue lived-in denim uniform worn by guitarists for decades.

Stephanie Quayle features boots from her newly launched collaboration with Lucchese Bootmaker.

Full collection can be found here.

True to the brands’ shared history of authentic connections with award-winning players, the Wrangler x Fender launch campaign features Quayle and other notable faces from the music industry, including rock ‘n roll progeny and acclaimed fashion model Georgia May Jagger, country artist and songwriter Orville Peck.

The Wrangler x Fender collection of styles features details designed to fit every musical preference including vintage-inspired graphic tees, fringe and paisley prints. The collection also features patched, distressed and classic denim with built-in guitar pick sleeves. Wrangler and Fender fans alike can also look forward to an expansion of the collection late this Summer, which will include unique guitar accessories featuring authentic Wrangler denim and materials. These co-branded accessories include straps, cases and picks ranging from $9.99 to $249.99 will be available on Fender.com and select dealers globally. The Wrangler x Fender hero collection launching today is available on Wrangler.com, Fender.com and in key stores including Nordstrom, Boot Barn, Cavenders, Buckle, Urban Outfitters and Free People. Retail prices range from $35-$189. To learn more about the Wrangler x Fender Collaboration and #Wrangler75, visit Wrangler.com.

This Friday, April 22nd, Stephanie Quayle will be releasing her self-titled album, Stephanie Quayle. This collection of music is an honest reflection of where Stephanie is at this point in her own life as she sets the stage for her next chapter. Pre-save/pre-order for Stephanie Quayle is available here

 

