British Asian singer, Bambi Bains releases her latest single 'Mistake'

MUMBAI: Created by Bambi Bains and Cameron Warren in 2021, the song was developed when Bambi was reminiscent of a previous emotion she experienced from a breakup.
‘Mistake’ captures a rendering of sad feelings through the juxtaposition of a happy and upbeat mood in order to help listeners going through a similar experience remain positive and happy. Much-like her previous releases, Duniya and Retro Rarri, the song embraces empowering lyrics and inspiring visuals, that promises a fitted girl-power anthem for the bold independent women.
“Mistake is the feeling we all get when we’re treated badly in a relationship. Often, at such times, you want to find a rebound and this song was made for all my strong independent men and women who feel mistreated,” says Bambi. “Mistake is intended to empower anyone who feels they need strength and was purposefully built to be upbeat and positive”, she further added.
Bambi’s last release Beautiful Girl featuring globally acclaimed artist Afro B, saw the original song picked up and featured across a number of key editorial Spotify playlists including New Music Friday, R&B UK, Riffs and Runs, Spotify and Chill, New Music Punjab and Women of Punjabi Pop to name a few. The song was featured on Radio 1 and Capital FM across a number of different shows and DJs.
https://open.spotify.com/track/6N5gf2cpBr7oZxwSaHkoIq?si=PhSWA6FLT2aEeasBr-WY6Q
