News |  21 Apr 2022 13:19

The Band 'Last Minute India' releases their latest song 'Yaadein'

MUMBAI: The Mumbai based band seems to be reaching yet another level of music with their song "Yaadein".

Mumbai based band Last Minute India has been loved and appreciated for their music by fans around the world. The artists started off as a bunch of college kids getting together to play at a college music competition. Little did they know it would be the beginning of an amazing musical journey that would inspire them to shape their lives into becoming a full time band.

In the month of April, their new song "Yaadein" is featured on the cover of Spotify's most popular playlist, Radar India. Yaadein is a soulful song about one's first heartbreak. The first love we all thought would be the one but no matter how hard you hold on to them it wasn't meant to be.

The band started their journey as a group that would describe themselves as 'Alternative/Progressive Rock', their first song 'Nadaan' was released in 2018. It was with time and a lot of experimentation with their music that led them to find the sweet spot of being a 'Pop/Alternative Rock' band. Since then they have released popular tracks like 'Aao na', 'Kaagaz Ki Naav' and 'Rehnuma'. 

Last Minute India's music is where one can easily see how different artists and bands have inspired them to become what they sound like.

Abdul Shaikh's strong Indian Classical/Sufi vocals, blended with Austin Furtado's beautiful guitar melodies and solos along with subtle melodic rhythm guitars by Bhumit Gor and the very groovy and peppy along with Subodh Gupta melodic songwriting and bass and Yash Khona on the drums, their songs are what distinguishes Last Minute India.

 

Spotify music
