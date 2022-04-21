For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2022 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brother new Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ is a must watch on Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ on Hyundai Spotlight. Asees had heard the brothers sing before and felt that more people in the country needed to hear the talented brother duo. Hyundai Spotlight for their second release brings together established musician Asees Kaur with budding artists - Akhtar Brothers on an enabling platform that is dedicated to budding talent. 

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, Sahil & Shehnaz Akhtar while the dazzling lyrics are written by Gagan Deep. The music video, shot in Punjab stars the singers themselves, who have pulled off a stellar act in the video. The song is about a lively and entertaining conversation between a girl and a boy who are seen having a bittersweet conversation. The song eloquently captures the core of a couple's relationship. 

Asees Kaur is the third most streamed female artist on Spotify in India. Through hard work, dedication, and persistence, Asees is today one of the most successful artists on streaming platforms. And has more than 10 billion views and ad plays to her name. Whereas the Akhtar brothers are the new fresh voice out of Punjab who are all set to make their mark in the Indian music industry. 

Preeti Nayyar VP new business and brand partnerships, UMG India and South Asia said, “We are happy to bring forward this versatile collaboration of Asees with fresh but very talented Akhtar Brothers in partnership with Hyundai Spotlight. Through Hyundai Spotlight, we’re committed to letting the talent shine, while encouraging their growth. By bringing together artists of different genres and regions, the platform ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ continues in its endeavour to discover fresh talent and initiate creative collaborations that will give artists exposure in the Indian music industry” 

Commenting on Hyundai Spotlight’s second release, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our association with Universal Music Group is a step further in creating a unique platform that promotes musical brilliance coming from young and budding stars. Following the successful launch and viewership of our debut song, ‘Dhoondein Sitaare’, Hyundai Spotlight now releases its second song, "Easy Na Lai," a Punjabi song based on a couple’s journey of togetherness. The song, beautifully executed by popular Bollywood playback singers Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brothers serves as an inspiration to young and undiscovered talent across the country. Hyundai Spotlight connects and engages young India, as we go ‘Beyond Mobility’ to bring sheer joy to music enthusiasts.”

On releasing a song on Hyundai Spotlight, Asees Kaur said, “Easy Na Lai is my first song with Sahil and Shehnaz and the boys have worked diligently and have done fabulous work. They are super talented and have great potential. It was fun working with them on this song and I wish them all the very best for their musical journey. Hyundai spotlight is an amazing platform for upcoming talent that gives much needed exposure for growing artists.” 

Excited about their collaboration with Asees Kaur, Akhtar Brothers said, “We are very excited about the release of Easy Na Lai because working with Asees Kaur was a very enriching experience for us. This is a joyful song and working on it together with her was super fun. We are grateful for Hyundai Spotlight to bring us together for this unique collaboration. And we hope this song reaches out to everyone and is liked by all.”

Tags
Asees Kaur Akhtar Brother music
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2022

The Band 'Last Minute India' releases their latest song 'Yaadein'

MUMBAI: The Mumbai based band seems to be reaching yet another level of music with their song "Yaadein".

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully selected host of producers and artists–including salute (whose remix is included in Mixmag’s Best New Tracks of 2022), Themba, LSDXOXO, Moose Dawa, Tr

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another intimate and stripped back indie pop gem. She is a multi-instrumentalist indie pop artist/alternative indie artist.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19 year old hidingthehurt comes forward with his debut project 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Dino James pays tribute to his roots with his latest Def Jam India release 'Chosen'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Dino James is all set to release another track, ‘Chosen’ with Def Jam India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kofi Shares hypnotic new love song and video "On Me"

MUMBAI: Emerging Toronto-based artist Kofi is gearing up to make 2022 his year with his newest release “On Me”– the follow-up single to the buzzy "...read more

2
Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another...read more

3
The Band 'Last Minute India' releases their latest song 'Yaadein'

MUMBAI: The Mumbai based band seems to be reaching yet another level of music with their song "Yaadein".Mumbai based band Last Minute India has been...read more

4
Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brother new Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ is a must watch on Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na...read more

5
Martin Garrix releases new 'Sentio' track: 'Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)' with DubVision & Shaun Farrugia

MUMBAI: Anticipated by many, the sixth release in a row from Garrix finally makes place for his collaboration with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia on ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games