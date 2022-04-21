Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brother new Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ is a must watch on Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ on Hyundai Spotlight. Asees had heard the brothers sing before and felt that more people in the country needed to hear the talented brother duo. Hyundai Spotlight for their second release brings together established musician Asees Kaur with budding artists - Akhtar Brothers on an enabling platform that is dedicated to budding talent.

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, Sahil & Shehnaz Akhtar while the dazzling lyrics are written by Gagan Deep. The music video, shot in Punjab stars the singers themselves, who have pulled off a stellar act in the video. The song is about a lively and entertaining conversation between a girl and a boy who are seen having a bittersweet conversation. The song eloquently captures the core of a couple's relationship.

Asees Kaur is the third most streamed female artist on Spotify in India. Through hard work, dedication, and persistence, Asees is today one of the most successful artists on streaming platforms. And has more than 10 billion views and ad plays to her name. Whereas the Akhtar brothers are the new fresh voice out of Punjab who are all set to make their mark in the Indian music industry.

Preeti Nayyar VP new business and brand partnerships, UMG India and South Asia said, “We are happy to bring forward this versatile collaboration of Asees with fresh but very talented Akhtar Brothers in partnership with Hyundai Spotlight. Through Hyundai Spotlight, we’re committed to letting the talent shine, while encouraging their growth. By bringing together artists of different genres and regions, the platform ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ continues in its endeavour to discover fresh talent and initiate creative collaborations that will give artists exposure in the Indian music industry”

Commenting on Hyundai Spotlight’s second release, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our association with Universal Music Group is a step further in creating a unique platform that promotes musical brilliance coming from young and budding stars. Following the successful launch and viewership of our debut song, ‘Dhoondein Sitaare’, Hyundai Spotlight now releases its second song, "Easy Na Lai," a Punjabi song based on a couple’s journey of togetherness. The song, beautifully executed by popular Bollywood playback singers Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brothers serves as an inspiration to young and undiscovered talent across the country. Hyundai Spotlight connects and engages young India, as we go ‘Beyond Mobility’ to bring sheer joy to music enthusiasts.”

On releasing a song on Hyundai Spotlight, Asees Kaur said, “Easy Na Lai is my first song with Sahil and Shehnaz and the boys have worked diligently and have done fabulous work. They are super talented and have great potential. It was fun working with them on this song and I wish them all the very best for their musical journey. Hyundai spotlight is an amazing platform for upcoming talent that gives much needed exposure for growing artists.”

Excited about their collaboration with Asees Kaur, Akhtar Brothers said, “We are very excited about the release of Easy Na Lai because working with Asees Kaur was a very enriching experience for us. This is a joyful song and working on it together with her was super fun. We are grateful for Hyundai Spotlight to bring us together for this unique collaboration. And we hope this song reaches out to everyone and is liked by all.”