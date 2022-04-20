Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19 year old hidingthehurt comes forward with his debut project 'From Fieldfare With Love'. This EP consists of six tracks varying each in lyrical matter and genre composition. From the ego boosting, glitch infused rap swagger on 'iLike' to the self reflecting, marriage pessimism on 'Fieldfare' (Named due to the house he grew up in), hidingthehurt carries forward his vision of emotional honesty and gender blurring maturity around sensitive areas such as depression and loneliness. He recruits well acclaimed stateside producers including Glasear and Kimj who have both worked with big names in the hyperpop scene (most namely ericdoa and glaive), as he also enlists vocal performances from rising acts Tsuyunoshi and st jimmy to add to what he describes 'A genreless fusion of honesty and individualism'.
