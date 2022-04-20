Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another intimate and stripped back indie pop gem. She is a multi-instrumentalist indie pop artist/alternative indie artist. She has already gathered a loyal fanbase, with her single’s ‘Sounds like you care?’ and ‘I'm Fine’ amassing over 10k streams. She has been included in noted Spotify playlists such as ‘New Music Friday UK’ and ‘Indie Frequency’. Her latest track apologising is a passion fuelled pop ballad.
“My new single 'apologising' is a song I've written to a special someone that I love. I tend to overthink a lot and found it really overwhelming for myself and for this person to have to constantly hear me apologise for bringing things up that upset me. It's a song that reflects that feeling of dread once I let out my overthinking but then realise that there was never an issue. This song has allowed me to let go of perfectionism. I am not perfect and that doesn’t make me any less beautiful or desirable, inside or out.” - tema_saki
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shibani Kashyap recreates Bollywood's golden melody “Mere Mehboob”, a song about unrequited love. A masterpiece composition...read more
MUMBAI: Breaking records in every music category, Saregama has launched its latest devotional melody with one of the greatest singers in the genre-...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging Toronto-based artist Kofi is gearing up to make 2022 his year with his newest release “On Me”– the follow-up single to the buzzy "...read more
MUMBAI: Enunciating about flourishing artists is a much needed talk to instil hope and keep the passion alive for budding musicians. The music...read more