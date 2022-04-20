Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another intimate and stripped back indie pop gem. She is a multi-instrumentalist indie pop artist/alternative indie artist. She has already gathered a loyal fanbase, with her single’s ‘Sounds like you care?’ and ‘I'm Fine’ amassing over 10k streams. She has been included in noted Spotify playlists such as ‘New Music Friday UK’ and ‘Indie Frequency’. Her latest track apologising is a passion fuelled pop ballad.

“My new single 'apologising' is a song I've written to a special someone that I love. I tend to overthink a lot and found it really overwhelming for myself and for this person to have to constantly hear me apologise for bringing things up that upset me. It's a song that reflects that feeling of dread once I let out my overthinking but then realise that there was never an issue. This song has allowed me to let go of perfectionism. I am not perfect and that doesn’t make me any less beautiful or desirable, inside or out.” - tema_saki