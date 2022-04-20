Martin Garrix releases new 'Sentio' track: 'Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)' with DubVision & Shaun Farrugia

MUMBAI: Anticipated by many, the sixth release in a row from Garrix finally makes place for his collaboration with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia on ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)’. Mixing their chord progressions seemingly with the powerhouse production qualities, ‘Starlight’ is a track that possesses some incredible magnitude. The heartfelt vocals of Shaun Farrugia complete the ensemble.
Discovering Shaun on TikTok, Garrix reached out to him not long after to create music together. Connecting in the studio immediately, Shaun can also be heard on another 'Sentio' track that will be released soon.
Shaun Farrugia: ‘’Martin and I crossed paths unexpectedly through a mixture of TikTok and a mutual friend, Albin Nedler. From day one, the synergy in the studio was like no other, and I think you can hear it in the records. Starlight is a record written with love and honesty, honest in its lyrics, but also honest to all of our styles. I hope you love it as much as we do!’’
Buckle up, as the next Garrix release is coming your way on Tuesday already.
Sentio Tracklist so far:
'Follow' with Zedd
'Limitless' with Mesto
'Reboot' with Vluarr
'Quantum' with Brooks
'Good Morning' with Matisse & Sadko
'Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)' with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia
