London-based alt R&B duo Temptress return with a brand new Garage-infused single 'That Feeling'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their debut EP ‘Body’ in November 2021, this new single provides a more upbeat outlook into the pair’s endless creativity. Seducing new fans and platforms such as BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Introducing, NOTION, gal-dem, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH, The Independant, VEVO (to name a few), as well as long-listed for this year's Glastonbury Festival - 2022 looks to be a huge year for Temptress. ‘That feeling’ is a tongue and cheek song describing that euphoric feeling that only a certain someone can give to you.
"Production wise a lot of the music is made up of our voices sampled and processed in different ways to create drums, textures & melodies. The track began as a halftime, more melancholy beat but evolved to a two-step to give the song the more upbeat energy to match the lyrics. The song has a summer energy which feels right coming from out darker EP 'Body', and out of a long winter"
- Tempress
"South London-based R&B duo Temptress can seemingly do it all— sing, write, direct and produce” - Complex
“an example of new musicians completely in control of their production” - The Line of Best Fit
‘the audible equivalent of a much needed warm embrace.’ - gal-dem
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Capitol CMG recording artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has landed her first Billboard Music Award Nomination for "Top Christian Song" for...read more
MUMBAI: Popular rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Dino James is all set to release another track, ‘Chosen’ with Def Jam India. Using the perfect...read more
MUMBAI: Enunciating about flourishing artists is a much needed talk to instil hope and keep the passion alive for budding musicians. The music...read more
MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering...read more
MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19...read more