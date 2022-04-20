For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Apr 2022

London-based alt R&B duo Temptress return with a brand new Garage-infused single 'That Feeling'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their debut EP ‘Body’ in November 2021, this new single provides a more upbeat outlook into the pair’s endless creativity. Seducing new fans and platforms such as BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Introducing, NOTION, gal-dem, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH, The Independant, VEVO (to name a few), as well as long-listed for this year's Glastonbury Festival - 2022 looks to be a huge year for Temptress. ‘That feeling’ is a tongue and cheek song describing that euphoric feeling that only a certain someone can give to you.

"Production wise a lot of the music is made up of our voices sampled and processed in different ways to create drums, textures & melodies. The track began as a halftime, more melancholy beat but evolved to a two-step to give the song the more upbeat energy to match the lyrics. The song has a summer energy which feels right coming from out darker EP 'Body', and out of a long winter" 
- Tempress

"South London-based R&B duo Temptress can seemingly do it all— sing, write, direct and produce” - Complex

“an example of new musicians completely in control of their production” - The Line of Best Fit

‘the audible equivalent of a much needed warm embrace.’ - gal-dem

