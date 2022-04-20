Kofi Shares hypnotic new love song and video "On Me"

MUMBAI: Emerging Toronto-based artist Kofi is gearing up to make 2022 his year with his newest release “On Me”– the follow-up single to the buzzy "Haunt Me" ft. 2KBABY. Kofi describes "On Me" as the "most Kofi" track on the album, and its a love song over an Afro-inspired beat, written and produced by Kofi who took inspiration from his Ghanaian-Canadian roots.

Accompanied by a stunning music video, the track is about taking responsibility for what went wrong in past relationships, and sets the tone for his upcoming album ‘Why Not?’, set for release on May 20th via Red Bull Records. "I don't know what else I can do, so I wrote a song just to tell you I miss you," Kofi sings over his handcrafted, hypnotic, rhythmic sound. The brutally honest lyrics are accompanied by a relaxed afro-beat, and continues the relatable story being told in his upcoming album.

"'On Me' is one of my favourite songs, it's the most "Kofi" song on the album. It’s a continuation of the story in 'Haunt Me' – I'm realising that I can really only blame myself for what went wrong with past relationships," Kofi elaborates.

The trippy imagery in the music video mirrors Kofi’s mindset in “On Me”. The video opens with intense shots of Kofi emphasising the internal tension he’s experiencing. During the reflective bridge, Kofi is seen playing piano in the rain. The dramatic turning point followed by his revelation is a calm after the storm, encapsulating the message behind the single and ending off on a hopeful note.

Kofi’s highly anticipated sophomore 'Why Not?' will be bringing the heat just in time for summer. The multi-instrumentalist is just getting started with the sounds he has been creating for his fans, his first single “Haunt Me” featured 2KBABY, and the album also features Atlanta’s new hot topic, Noodah05. Kofi’s dedicated super-fanbase is guaranteed to experience him like never before. As he continues to grow, Kofi is bringing his audience in closer with more access, music and unique, intimate experiences.

A multi-faceted artist with a clear hands-on approach to his craft, Kofi was classically trained in piano from a young age and is inspired by not only the diverse community around him in Toronto, but his Ghanaian roots. His talent comes from an authentic love of making music and his inspirations draw evidently through both his lyrical approach and production style.

Armed with his MacBook, he became a go-to engineer for various local artists and taught himself how to produce in high school. Eventually, he wound up at UCLA as a star on the Bruins volleyball team. Simultaneously, he gained traction with a series of independent singles, including “Came Up” and “Wake Up”. Picking up further momentum, he joined forces with multi platinum Canadian rapper Pressa on “Snow'' and landed a sync placement on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack with “Hold Me Down”.

Signing to Red Bull Records, he revealed the 'Story of My Life' EP in 2020, producing three of the project’s six cuts himself. The single “Babygirl” captured #1 on the Soundcloud New & Hot US Chart, #2 on the Soundcloud Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on the Soundcloud New & Hot Global Chart. Along the way, he also earned high-profile fans such as Drake, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Kardinal Offishall, to name a few. Kofi has amassed over ten million streams to date, and incited applause from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Earmilk and more.