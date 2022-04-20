For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Apr 2022 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Kofi Shares hypnotic new love song and video "On Me"

MUMBAI: Emerging Toronto-based artist Kofi is gearing up to make 2022 his year with his newest release “On Me”– the follow-up single to the buzzy "Haunt Me" ft. 2KBABY. Kofi describes "On Me" as the "most Kofi" track on the album, and its a love song over an Afro-inspired beat, written and produced by Kofi who took inspiration from his Ghanaian-Canadian roots.

Accompanied by a stunning music video, the track is about taking responsibility for what went wrong in past relationships, and sets the tone for his upcoming album ‘Why Not?’, set for release on May 20th via Red Bull Records. "I don't know what else I can do, so I wrote a song just to tell you I miss you," Kofi sings over his handcrafted, hypnotic, rhythmic sound. The brutally honest lyrics are accompanied by a relaxed afro-beat, and continues the relatable story being told in his upcoming album.

"'On Me' is one of my favourite songs, it's the most "Kofi" song on the album. It’s a continuation of the story in 'Haunt Me' – I'm realising that I can really only blame myself for what went wrong with past relationships," Kofi elaborates.

The trippy imagery in the music video mirrors Kofi’s mindset in “On Me”. The video opens with intense shots of Kofi emphasising the internal tension he’s experiencing. During the reflective bridge, Kofi is seen playing piano in the rain. The dramatic turning point followed by his revelation is a calm after the storm, encapsulating the message behind the single and ending off on a hopeful note.

Kofi’s highly anticipated sophomore 'Why Not?' will be bringing the heat just in time for summer. The multi-instrumentalist is just getting started with the sounds he has been creating for his fans, his first single “Haunt Me” featured 2KBABY, and the album also features Atlanta’s new hot topic, Noodah05. Kofi’s dedicated super-fanbase is guaranteed to experience him like never before. As he continues to grow, Kofi is bringing his audience in closer with more access, music and unique, intimate experiences. 

A multi-faceted artist with a clear hands-on approach to his craft, Kofi was classically trained in piano from a young age and is inspired by not only the diverse community around him in Toronto, but his Ghanaian roots. His talent comes from an authentic love of making music and his inspirations draw evidently through both his lyrical approach and production style.

Armed with his MacBook, he became a go-to engineer for various local artists and taught himself how to produce in high school. Eventually, he wound up at UCLA as a star on the Bruins volleyball team. Simultaneously, he gained traction with a series of independent singles, including “Came Up” and “Wake Up”. Picking up further momentum, he joined forces with multi platinum Canadian rapper Pressa on “Snow'' and landed a sync placement on the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack with “Hold Me Down”

Signing to Red Bull Records, he revealed the 'Story of My Life' EP in 2020, producing three of the project’s six cuts himself. The single “Babygirl” captured #1 on the Soundcloud New & Hot US Chart, #2 on the Soundcloud Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on the Soundcloud New & Hot Global Chart. Along the way, he also earned high-profile fans such as Drake, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Kardinal Offishall, to name a few. Kofi has amassed over ten million streams to date, and incited applause from the likes of The New York Times, Complex, Earmilk and more.

Tags
Drake Major Lazer Kardinal Offishall music
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2022

DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully selected host of producers and artists–including salute (whose remix is included in Mixmag’s Best New Tracks of 2022), Themba, LSDXOXO, Moose Dawa, Tr

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another intimate and stripped back indie pop gem. She is a multi-instrumentalist indie pop artist/alternative indie artist.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19 year old hidingthehurt comes forward with his debut project 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Dino James pays tribute to his roots with his latest Def Jam India release 'Chosen'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Dino James is all set to release another track, ‘Chosen’ with Def Jam India.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

cBreakout Christian Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson Scores First Billboard Music Awards Nomination for "Top Christian Song"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG recording artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has landed her first Billboard Music Award Nomination for "Top Christian Song" for her breakout hit single, "My Jesus," at this year's awards show - making her the only female nominated in the category.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
"Music that comes from within is music that creates magic," says ace frontman and performer Sahil Samuel

MUMBAI: Enunciating about flourishing artists is a much needed talk to instil hope and keep the passion alive for budding musicians. The music...read more

2
Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19...read more

3
Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another...read more

4
DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully...read more

5
Viacom18 launches #MusicKaMadhouse KaanPhod – Watch the promo here!

MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games