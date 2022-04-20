DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully selected host of producers and artists–including salute (whose remix is included in Mixmag’s Best New Tracks of 2022), Themba, LSDXOXO, Moose Dawa, Trip Tease, godmode, Mona Yim, Kiimi, Closet Yi and Oscar Farrell–who all provided their own individually unique take on original tracks from DJ Seinfeld’s critically acclaimed 2021 album 'Mirrors'.

“The artists we asked to contribute to the remix package are all people I admire, respect and believe in,” Seinfeld commented. “I wanted to have people from a wide range of styles, some of whom have been friends of mine for 10-15 years now, and some I've yet to meet in person. It's the first time someone has remixed my music and I couldn't be happier with what I've heard. It just reinforced my belief that we are lucky to live in a time of so much talent and promise.”

DJ Seinfeld - "The Right Place (Themba's Modern Africa Re-imagination)"

DJ Seinfeld - "Someday (salute Remix)"

Recorded between Berlin and Malmo, 'Mirrors' was the follow-up to Seinfeld’s breakthrough 2017 debut album 'Time Spent Away From U' and his first for Ninja Tune. Named after a quote by Armand’s favourite writer, Argentine novelist Julio Cortázar, the album found the producer in a more settled and grounded mood after an unfortunate family incident forced the producer to spend more time at home in his native Sweden over the past few years.

The record received impressive support from the likes of The Guardian, Resident Advisor, The Fader, DJ Mag, Clash, Mixmag (who also featured Seinfeld as their 2021 July cover star) and Pitchfork who said “It’s easy to imagine many of these songs soundtracking humongous outdoor festivals, perfectly synchronised with the setting sun.”

'Mirrors (Remixed)' Tracklist:

1. She Loves Me (godmode Nuptial Remix)

2. Walking with Ur Smile (Moose Dawa Remix)

3. U Already Know (Kiimi Remix)

4. The Right Place (Themba's Modern Africa Re-imagination)

5. Home Calling (Trip Tease Remix)

6. These Things Will Come To Be (LSDXOXO Remix)

7. Tell Me One More Time (Mona Yim Remix)

8. Someday (salute Remix)

9. I Feel Better (Oscar Farrell Remix)

10. Song For The Lonely (Closet Yi Remix)