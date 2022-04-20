David GotSound returns with hazy RnB ballad 'Repeat'

MUMBAI: After realising there’s not a single love song on his latest mixtape ‘Greatness Isn’t Given’, David has sought to rectify this in short order with the release of ‘Repeat’.

As a bonus track of sorts for ‘Greatness Isn’t Given’; 'Repeat' is what it sounds like when seasoned rapper David GotSound is feeling romantic. Produced by Timmy T6, 'Repeat' is a hazy melodic Trap ballad with haunting vocal samples, gorgeous synths and a booming 808.

At its core 'Repeat' is a song about love and sex. Inspired by his current relationship, David sings and raps about the intense emotional and physical bond he shares. David expresses a raw vulnerability as he lets his 'boo boo' know how much she eases his stress and blesses his life.

Fresh from the release of his latest mixtape, 2022 is a big year for David GotSound, and with this release he’s letting the UK know that he has no plans to stop or slow his momentum. For the rest of the year expect some big singles and some bigger live appearances. The hard work doesn’t cease, because greatness still isn’t given.