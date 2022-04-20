David GotSound returns with hazy RnB ballad 'Repeat'

MUMBAI: After realising there’s not a single love song on his latest mixtape ‘Greatness Isn’t Given’, David has sought to rectify this in short order with the release of ‘Repeat’.
As a bonus track of sorts for ‘Greatness Isn’t Given’; 'Repeat' is what it sounds like when seasoned rapper David GotSound is feeling romantic. Produced by Timmy T6, 'Repeat' is a hazy melodic Trap ballad with haunting vocal samples, gorgeous synths and a booming 808.
At its core 'Repeat' is a song about love and sex. Inspired by his current relationship, David sings and raps about the intense emotional and physical bond he shares. David expresses a raw vulnerability as he lets his 'boo boo' know how much she eases his stress and blesses his life.
Fresh from the release of his latest mixtape, 2022 is a big year for David GotSound, and with this release he’s letting the UK know that he has no plans to stop or slow his momentum. For the rest of the year expect some big singles and some bigger live appearances. The hard work doesn’t cease, because greatness still isn’t given.
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another...read more
MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19...read more
MUMBAI: It is extremely rare for apps to achieve organic and repeated virality at scale with so many platforms available today. But that is exactly...read more
MUMBAI: Breakthrough act of 2022 and generational talent Lauren Spencer-Smith shares her latest single “Flowers,” a stunning example of the...read more