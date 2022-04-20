For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Apr 2022 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

cBreakout Christian Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson Scores First Billboard Music Awards Nomination for "Top Christian Song"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG recording artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has landed her first Billboard Music Award Nomination for "Top Christian Song" for her breakout hit single, "My Jesus," at this year's awards show - making her the only female nominated in the category. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

“I am blown away and forever grateful that I was nominated for a BBMA,” says Wilson. “I never dreamed this would happen but I’m so thankful for it. Thank you Billboard for supporting my music and believing in me!! All glory to God.”

"My Jesus," was the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021 for seven weeks total. The song also made Wilson the first female artist to hit the top of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart with a debut song. Wilson's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have garnered the emerging artist over 160 million career streams, making her one of the most successful debut acts of 2021.

Recently, Anne announced the release of her upcoming major label debut album, My Jesus, available everywhere on April 22nd. Pre-sale and pre-save for My Jesus is now available here.

Wilson is also out on the road currently with Zach Williams and will join the “My People Tour” with Crowder, We The Kingdom, and Patrick Mayberry this summer. On April 16th, Anne will be making her second appearance on the famed Grand Ole Opry.

Tags
Singer songwriters Billboard Music Awards music
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2022

DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully selected host of producers and artists–including salute (whose remix is included in Mixmag’s Best New Tracks of 2022), Themba, LSDXOXO, Moose Dawa, Tr

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another intimate and stripped back indie pop gem. She is a multi-instrumentalist indie pop artist/alternative indie artist.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19 year old hidingthehurt comes forward with his debut project 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Dino James pays tribute to his roots with his latest Def Jam India release 'Chosen'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Dino James is all set to release another track, ‘Chosen’ with Def Jam India.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2022

Martin Garrix releases new 'Sentio' track: 'Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)' with DubVision & Shaun Farrugia

MUMBAI: Anticipated by many, the sixth release in a row from Garrix finally makes place for his collaboration with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia on ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dino James pays tribute to his roots with his latest Def Jam India release 'Chosen'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Dino James is all set to release another track, ‘Chosen’ with Def Jam India. Using the perfect...read more

2
Rising UK-hyperpop artist hidingthehurt, unveils his new EP 'From Fieldfare With Love'.

MUMBAI: After having a string of singles gain support from major platforms like Spotify in their Hyperpop and Misfits 2.0 editorial playlists, 19...read more

3
Newcomer on the scene tema_saki unveils her brand new single 'Apologising'.

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of 'Im Fine', garnering important industry support, the Reading-based singer & songwriter shares another...read more

4
DJ Seinfeld unveils new album 'Mirrors (Remixed)'

MUMBAI: Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld (real name Armand Jakobsson) returns with 'Mirrors (Remixed)', featuring reworks and remixes from a carefully...read more

5
R&B Newcomer Blu Ernest navigates heartache on Drill-Tinged ‘My Ones’

MUMBAI: Following the success of ‘The Chill’, the Brighton-based newcomer continues to carve out his sound with a drill-infused third release from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games