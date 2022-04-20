cBreakout Christian Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson Scores First Billboard Music Awards Nomination for "Top Christian Song"

MUMBAI: Capitol CMG recording artist and songwriter, Anne Wilson, has landed her first Billboard Music Award Nomination for "Top Christian Song" for her breakout hit single, "My Jesus," at this year's awards show - making her the only female nominated in the category. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

“I am blown away and forever grateful that I was nominated for a BBMA,” says Wilson. “I never dreamed this would happen but I’m so thankful for it. Thank you Billboard for supporting my music and believing in me!! All glory to God.”

"My Jesus," was the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021 for seven weeks total. The song also made Wilson the first female artist to hit the top of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart with a debut song. Wilson's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have garnered the emerging artist over 160 million career streams, making her one of the most successful debut acts of 2021.

Recently, Anne announced the release of her upcoming major label debut album, My Jesus, available everywhere on April 22nd. Pre-sale and pre-save for My Jesus is now available here.

Wilson is also out on the road currently with Zach Williams and will join the “My People Tour” with Crowder, We The Kingdom, and Patrick Mayberry this summer. On April 16th, Anne will be making her second appearance on the famed Grand Ole Opry.