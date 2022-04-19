Viacom18 launches #MusicKaMadhouse KaanPhod – Watch the promo here!

MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and platform offering language-agnostic, music-centric content across digital as well as major audio streaming platforms including YouTube. KaanPhod, aims to be the number one destination for artist and music discovery. Music enthusiasts can dive into all things music – from original tracks of emerging artists, unscripted shows, to documentaries on renowned music personalities, International music trends, masterclasses and even live jam sessions with India’s favourite artists.
Watch the fun and quirky promo of Kaanphod here:
Plunge into the world of the latest Indie tunes, with Music ka Madhouse Kaanphod.
@kaanphod
@mtvindia
#MusicKaMadhouse
#KaanPhod
Now streaming on Hungama, Wynk, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Jio Saavn and Resso!
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save...read more
MUMBAI: Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut...read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and...read more
MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na...read more