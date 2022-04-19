Viacom18 launches #MusicKaMadhouse KaanPhod – Watch the promo here!

MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and platform offering language-agnostic, music-centric content across digital as well as major audio streaming platforms including YouTube. KaanPhod, aims to be the number one destination for artist and music discovery. Music enthusiasts can dive into all things music – from original tracks of emerging artists, unscripted shows, to documentaries on renowned music personalities, International music trends, masterclasses and even live jam sessions with India’s favourite artists.

Watch the fun and quirky promo of Kaanphod here:

Plunge into the world of the latest Indie tunes, with Music ka Madhouse Kaanphod.

@kaanphod

@mtvindia

#MusicKaMadhouse

#KaanPhod

Now streaming on Hungama, Wynk, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Jio Saavn and Resso!