Shibani Kashyap recreates Kishore Kumar's romantic 'Mere Mehboob'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shibani Kashyap recreates Bollywood's golden melody “Mere Mehboob”, a song about unrequited love.
A masterpiece composition by the great Laxmikant-Pyarelal, written by Anand Bakshi and sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar. “The original song always fascinated me”, said Shibani.
“I always wanted to remake it in my own style. I decomposed the music in a very RnB and trap genre and sang it a bit differently, my attempt was to give it a youthful global feel”. She played it to Saregama and they loved it.
Talking about the story behind the music video, “I was going to Arunachal Pradesh for a concert to perform at the Nyokum yullo festival and decided to stay back for 2 extra days to shoot this song there and pay tribute to the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. I’m truly thankful to the Arunachal Pradesh govt and tourism for making this possible!”
Does music have the power to change your mood? Shibani exclaimed, “Yes music is a very powerful tool, it heals, stimulates and changes your mood too, it can make you both laugh and cry. The frequencies of the notes and the vibrations evoke various emotions, it produces happy hormones”.
Music is her life so she cannot imagine life without it. “Music is my passion and fortunately my profession. It defines me”.
The singer plans to start a music label and also teach music both online and offline.
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut...read more
MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering...read more
It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save...read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na...read more