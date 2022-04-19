Shibani Kashyap recreates Kishore Kumar's romantic 'Mere Mehboob'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shibani Kashyap recreates Bollywood's golden melody “Mere Mehboob”, a song about unrequited love.

A masterpiece composition by the great Laxmikant-Pyarelal, written by Anand Bakshi and sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar. “The original song always fascinated me”, said Shibani.

“I always wanted to remake it in my own style. I decomposed the music in a very RnB and trap genre and sang it a bit differently, my attempt was to give it a youthful global feel”. She played it to Saregama and they loved it.

Talking about the story behind the music video, “I was going to Arunachal Pradesh for a concert to perform at the Nyokum yullo festival and decided to stay back for 2 extra days to shoot this song there and pay tribute to the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh. I’m truly thankful to the Arunachal Pradesh govt and tourism for making this possible!”

Does music have the power to change your mood? Shibani exclaimed, “Yes music is a very powerful tool, it heals, stimulates and changes your mood too, it can make you both laugh and cry. The frequencies of the notes and the vibrations evoke various emotions, it produces happy hormones”.

Music is her life so she cannot imagine life without it. “Music is my passion and fortunately my profession. It defines me”.

The singer plans to start a music label and also teach music both online and offline.